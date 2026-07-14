2026 FIFA World Cup: Didier Deschamps questions referee after Spain knocked out France

France's head coach Didier Deschamps questioned the level of officiating in his side's defeat to Spain.

France manager Didier Deschamps has questioned the officiating standards after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

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The clash at the Dallas Stadium in Texas on Tuesday, July 14, saw Spain secure their place in the final through goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro.

What Deschamps said

The French manager expressed frustration with several decisions made by El Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton.

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Deschamps pointed to early calls that he felt swung the momentum in Spain's favour.

“I will ask a question… does the referee possess the required level to manage a World Cup semi-final?” Deschamps stated.

“And I'm not saying this just because we lost today. There were quite a few situations. There were some favourable calls, too.”

🚨🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps: “I will ask a question… does the referee possess the required level to manage a World Cup semi-final?”. pic.twitter.com/c8gguQ5HOZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

Controversial moments

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The most significant flashpoint occurred in the 21st minute when Barton awarded Spain a penalty.

France defender Lucas Digne was penalised for kicking Lamine Yamal inside the box, allowing Oyarzabal to convert from the spot and establish a 1-0 lead.

Further controversy followed when France winger Michael Olise escaped a red card after a heavy challenge on Rodri. He was not yellow-carded either.

Spain secure tactical mastery

Despite the complaints regarding officiating, Spain controlled the contest from start to finish.

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Luis de la Fuente orchestrated a tactical setup that completely nullified a French attack led by Kylian Mbappé.

Before the match, France boasted the tournament's most potent forward line with 16 goals, while Spain possessed the tightest defence. De la Fuente's defensive structure held strong, culminating in a 58th-minute strike from Porro to seal the 2-0 victory.

The Spanish manager praised his squad's execution following the final whistle.

“Today we faced one of the best national teams in the world, but in front of them they had the best team in the world. That is different," de la Fuente stated.