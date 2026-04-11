How Manchester City can win Premier League after Arsenal’s latest defeat

Arsenal suffered a damaging blow to their Premier League title hopes on Saturday as they fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who had been in strong form, were undone by a resilient Bournemouth side that capitalised on clinical finishing and defensive organisation.

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The result leaves the Gunners vulnerable at the top of the table and hands a lifeline to their closest challengers.

Manchester City now sit nine points behind Arsenal, but crucially hold two games in hand. This means Pep Guardiola’s side can close the gap significantly if they maintain a perfect run in their remaining fixtures.

Crucially, both sides meet at the Etihad soon, where a City win could inevitably seal the Gunners' fate.

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How can Man City win the league over Arsenal?

Currently, Arsenal enjoy a +6 goal difference advantage over City. However, if Guardiola's men win all their outstanding matches, including beating Arsenal at home, they are extremely likely to win the title.

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The ramifications of Arsenal’s defeat are significant. It not only gives City a huge lifeline, but also increases pressure on Arteta’s squad, who were once fighting for the quadruple, and could see their trophy chances wiped out completely.

Pep Guardiola in a conversation with Rayan Cherki || Image credit: Imago

The good news is they still have a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Sporting in the UEFA Champions League, putting them in a good position to advance in Europe.

For Manchester City, the path is clear but demanding. They must secure maximum points from their games in hand while hoping Arsenal drop further points.