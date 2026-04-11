Advertisement

How Manchester City can win Premier League after Arsenal’s latest defeat

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:44 - 11 April 2026
Arsenal suffered a damaging blow to their Premier League title hopes on Saturday as they fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.
Advertisement

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who had been in strong form, were undone by a resilient Bournemouth side that capitalised on clinical finishing and defensive organisation.

Advertisement

The result leaves the Gunners vulnerable at the top of the table and hands a lifeline to their closest challengers.

Manchester City now sit nine points behind Arsenal, but crucially hold two games in hand. This means Pep Guardiola’s side can close the gap significantly if they maintain a perfect run in their remaining fixtures.

Crucially, both sides meet at the Etihad soon, where a City win could inevitably seal the Gunners' fate.

Advertisement

How can Man City win the league over Arsenal?

Currently, Arsenal enjoy a +6 goal difference advantage over City. However, if Guardiola's men win all their outstanding matches, including beating Arsenal at home, they are extremely likely to win the title.

Advertisement

The ramifications of Arsenal’s defeat are significant. It not only gives City a huge lifeline, but also increases pressure on Arteta’s squad, who were once fighting for the quadruple, and could see their trophy chances wiped out completely.

Pep Guardiola in a conversation with Rayan Cherki || Image credit: Imago
Pep Guardiola in a conversation with Rayan Cherki || Image credit: Imago

The good news is they still have a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Sporting in the UEFA Champions League, putting them in a good position to advance in Europe.

For Manchester City, the path is clear but demanding. They must secure maximum points from their games in hand while hoping Arsenal drop further points.

The key will be their head-to-head clash at the Etihad, where a victory could swing momentum decisively.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles star Victor Boniface sparks concern with worrying mental health update
Football
11.04.2026
Super Eagles star Victor Boniface sparks concern with worrying mental health update
Achraf Hakimi | IMAGO/PA
Football
11.04.2026
Achraf Hakimi: Rape accusation and trial rob Moroccan star of African Ligue 1 award
Victor Osimhen and Raphael Onyedika in action against Uganda || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles
11.04.2026
Report: Super Eagles star set to cause bidding war between Premier League giants
How Manchester City can win Premier League after Arsenal’s latest defeat
Football
11.04.2026
How Manchester City can win Premier League after Arsenal’s latest defeat
Mohamed Salah named bigger legend than Jamie Carragher | Imago
Football
11.04.2026
Salah named a bigger Liverpool legend than Carragher according to Reds’ greatest captain
'Arsenal are bottling the league' — Fans react as Gunners drop crucial points in title race
Football
11.04.2026
'Arsenal are bottling the league' — Fans react as Gunners drop crucial points in title race