‘The race is on’ - Man City star confident in beating Arsenal to the league title

Manchester City are confident in their ability to surpass Arsenal in the Premier League title race, as winger Jeremy Doku asserts that the championship is now "in our hands".

Manchester City delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This crucial win sets the stage for a monumental clash next Sunday against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Defeating the Gunners would significantly boost City's title chances, positioning them closer to the league leaders with a pivotal game in hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doku speaks on facing Arsenal

Following the win, Doku stressed the importance of the upcoming fixture. "I believe the race is on.

“I would be crazy if I wouldn’t," he said. "We have a big game now, we are going to recover well and look forward to it."

When asked if the match was a title decider, Doku replied, "Yeah. If we win, it’s a big punch towards them—if we lose, it’s in their hands. I prefer to have it in my hands."

Man City winger Jeremy Doku | Credit: IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

A victory against Arsenal places the Citizens three points behind the Gunners and positions them as the frontrunners for the title, provided they win all their remaining matches.

Mikel Arteta's team faces immense pressure to reach the finish line, but their recent performances have placed them in a precarious position.