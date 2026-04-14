Man City have that — Mikel Obi tells Arteta how to win Premier League

Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi tells his namesake how to get Arsenal back in tune for the Premier League title run-in.

Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi believes that Arsenal’s strong hold on first place is slipping due to a lack of creativity and risk-taking from the players, an ailment he accused Mikel Arteta of inflicting on the squad.

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What Mikel Obi said

The former Middlesbrough midfielder had been one of the loudest critics of Arteta’s set-up, decrying their risk-averse nature and overreliance on dead-ball situations.

While he has previously used harsher comments in his criticism, accusing the Gunners of ‘cheating’ and even saying that they would be undeserving winners should they emerge as Premier League champions, his tone this time was measured.

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He diagnosed the problem and also proposed a solution, saying, ​”Arteta has to find a way to motivate this team,” on the Obi One Podcast.

Mikel Obi || X

“For me, they look like a team that has run out of ideas. They have no clue. When you watch this Arsenal side, there’s nobody willing to take responsibility on the pitch. There’s nobody willing to be ‘that guy' who says, ‘I’m going to create the chances; I’m going to make us play well.'”

He drew parallels with Arsenal’s closest challengers, Manchester City, arguing that the Cityzens have more mavericks in their ranks. He observed that the presence of these exciting characters has given Pep Guardiola's team a competitive advantage in recent weeks.

"It's different when you watch City. They have so many players who get you off your seat—players you’d pay your hard-earned money to watch: Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland, Rodri, and Bernardo Silva. But when I watch this Arsenal side, name me one player right now who truly excites you. Nobody. Absolutely zero.

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​”Bukayo is that guy, but the way Mikel has structured this team has taken so much away from the creative players. We know what Ødegaard and Saka can do, but none of them are doing it right now.

“They are missing something. I think Arteta has coached the flair out of them. When they go on the pitch now, they don't know how to express their quality because they feel the manager isn't letting them. It’s very static, boring, and even pathetic to watch. Motivation and freedom are the keys.”

While Arsenal currently hold a six-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race, they have played a game more than the Mancunians and will take a daunting trip to the Etihad next week.