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Messi vs Ronaldo: You don't know football — Mbappe gives perfect answer to GOAT debate

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:10 - 06 June 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Lionel Messi with a brace in Portugal's 5-0 win against Armenia in the World Cup Qualifier.
Cristiano Ronaldo and long time rival Lionel Messi.
Real Madrid's superstar Kylian Mbappe was drawn into the age-old debate pitting Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo.
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Kylian Mbappé has weighed in on the debate, rubbishing the popular narrative that frames Cristiano Ronaldo solely as a product of hard work and Lionel Messi as pure natural talent.

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What Mbappe said  

The French superstar who himself has a claim to GOAT status—if not now, then certainly in the future—criticised this common saying, stating, "That is a take from someone who doesn't play football.”

“Because if you can sit there and tell me that Ronaldo has no talent, or that Messi doesn't work hard, it means you've never in your life put on boots to go train every single day." 

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While openly acknowledging that the five-time Champions League winner remains his personal hero, Mbappé has shared the dressing room with Messi.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at PSG | Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe

"Cristiano is my idol, but I also played with Leo. And having played against both, the truth is they are really different. They aren't the same.”

The rivalry between them was good because everything completely opposes them. You know: [Ronaldo] right-footed/[Messi] left-footed, [Ronaldo] tall/[Messi] short, [Messi] more elegant/[Ronaldo] more raw, [Ronaldo] more explosive/[Messi] with more vision/playmaking.”

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Mbappe's connection with Messi and Ronaldo 

Mbappé shared a dressing room with Messi at Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023 and had pictures of Ronaldo famously plastered across his boyhood room. 

Together in the French capital, Messi and Mbappe forged a prolific attacking partnership that secured consecutive Ligue 1 titles (2021/22, 2022/23) and the 2022 Trophée des Champions, giving Mbappé a firsthand look at the daily dedication often confused for mere genetic luck. 

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