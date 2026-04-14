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I can play till 2030 — Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to shatter Messi’s World Cup legacy

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:07 - 14 April 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a clear message to his rivals, refusing to rule out playing at the 2030 World Cup.
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Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he could yet feature at the 2030 World Cup as he continues his legendary chase for football immortality.

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The 41-year-old, who is still banging in goals week after week for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, made the bold declaration while speaking about his future.

Ronaldo considers playing at 2030 World Cup

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“I haven’t completely ruled out the possibility of playing in the 2030 World Cup.

"If I keep scoring every week at 41, maybe I COULD play for another four years.”

This latest statement perfectly captures Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

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Even at an age when most players have long hung up their boots, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still setting sky-high standards for himself and refusing to accept any limits.

The comments also reignite the eternal rivalry with Lionel Messi.

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While Messi cemented his legacy by winning the World Cup in 2022, Ronaldo, who has never lifted the trophy, is clearly motivated to extend his career long enough to possibly win two World Cup trophies and eclipse his rival’s greatest achievement.

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Ronaldo is also on the verge of becoming the first ever footballer to reach 1000 goals in official matches, and extending his career to 2030 will certainly push that goals tally beyond the 1000-mark.

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