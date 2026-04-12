He is the clear winner — Marco Van Basten opens up on Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Who is the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT)? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

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No matter which side you stand on, everyone agrees these are two of the greatest players in football history.

Van Basten picks Messi over Ronaldo

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Marco van Basten retired at 31 having not played for two years due to injury:



◉ 3x Ballon d'Or

◉ 3x Serie A

◉ 3x Eredivisie

◉ 3x KNVB Cup

◉ 2x European Cup

◉ 2x Intercontinental Cup

◉ 2x Supercoppa

◉ 1x Super Cup

◉ 1x Cup Winners' Cup

◉ 1x Euros



437 games, 307 goals. pic.twitter.com/qlgGc9jIXW — Squawka (@Squawka) January 29, 2024

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has now weighed in once again with his clear opinion, as both stars prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the twilight of their careers.

In a resurfaced interview with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Van Basten shared his thoughts on the rivalry.

“Cristiano is a great player, but those who say he’s better than Messi don’t know anything about football, or they are saying it in bad faith,” he said.

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Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA

What makes Messi so special, according to the three-time Ballon d’Or winner? His sheer uniqueness.

“He’s impossible to imitate and impossible to repeat. A player like him appears every 50 or 100 years. As a child, he fell into the pot of football genius.”

Van Basten, who scored 282 goals in 379 matches for Ajax and AC Milan and netted 34 times in 73 appearances for the Netherlands, knows elite talent when he sees it.

For many fans, Messi’s 2022 World Cup triumph with Argentina has tipped the scales decisively in his favour, Yet the debate continues to rage on.

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Meanwhile, at 41, Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to his first Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr.