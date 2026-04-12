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He is the clear winner — Marco Van Basten opens up on Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:19 - 12 April 2026
Who is the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT)? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?
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The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate is unlikely to end any time soon.

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No matter which side you stand on, everyone agrees these are two of the greatest players in football history.

Van Basten picks Messi over Ronaldo

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Dutch legend Marco van Basten has now weighed in once again with his clear opinion, as both stars prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the twilight of their careers.

In a resurfaced interview with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Van Basten shared his thoughts on the rivalry.

“Cristiano is a great player, but those who say he’s better than Messi don’t know anything about football, or they are saying it in bad faith,” he said.

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Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA
Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA

What makes Messi so special, according to the three-time Ballon d’Or winner? His sheer uniqueness.

“He’s impossible to imitate and impossible to repeat. A player like him appears every 50 or 100 years. As a child, he fell into the pot of football genius.”

Van Basten, who scored 282 goals in 379 matches for Ajax and AC Milan and netted 34 times in 73 appearances for the Netherlands, knows elite talent when he sees it.

For many fans, Messi’s 2022 World Cup triumph with Argentina has tipped the scales decisively in his favour, Yet the debate continues to rage on.

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Meanwhile, at 41, Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to his first Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr.

However, the legitimacy of the title race has been shrouded in controversy, with rival clubs and players, including Ivan Toney and Galeno, accusing officials of bias and preferential treatment towards Ronaldo and Al Nassr.

The controversy erupted following Al-Ahli's 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha on Wednesday, a result that left them third in the table, two points adrift of league leaders Al-Nassr, who also have a game in hand.

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