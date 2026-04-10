Advertisement

‘How can the referee say this?’ - Al-Ahli stars accuse the SPL of helping Ronaldo win league title

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:58 - 10 April 2026
Al-Ahli stars accuse the SPL of helping Ronaldo
The Saudi Pro League is facing explosive accusations of biased officiating, with Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney and his teammates suggesting referees are trying to "hand the trophy" to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.
Advertisement

The controversy erupted following Al-Ahli's 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha on Wednesday, a result that left them third in the table, two points adrift of league leaders Al-Nassr, who also have a game in hand.

Advertisement

Al-Ahli has formally requested access to the audio recordings between the on-field officials, the VAR, and the players, demanding "clear explanations for all refereeing incidents where decisions were not correctly made".

With seven matches remaining, Al-Nassr sits two points clear at the top of the table. A championship victory would mark the first league title Ronaldo has won during his four seasons with the club.

Advertisement

Toney accuses referees 

Toney, who scored his 27th goal of the season in the match, led a furious response, claiming his side was denied multiple clear penalties. 

The England international made the remarkable claim that when players questioned the referee, they were told to shift their focus to the AFC Champions League instead.

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli | Imago
Ivan Toney of Al Ahli | Imago

"I think the very big talking point was the two penalties, it is as clear as day," Toney stated in a post-match interview. "I don’t know what more you want him to do. If you pick the ball up with two hands are you going to give a penalty or not?"

Advertisement

He continued: "When we tried to talk to the referee, he told us to 'focus on the AFC [Champions League]'. How can the referee say this? We are talking about now and he is saying to focus on the AFC."

"If you want me to go deeper, I can go deeper, it might get me into trouble but I am a man that says it how it is," he warned. "Throughout the season, it was a clear penalty but now we get to the crunch time and they change it."

Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA
Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA

When asked who might benefit from these decisions, Toney laughed and replied, "We know who, who are we chasing?"—a clear reference to Ronaldo's title-chasing Al-Nassr.

The striker later amplified his accusations on social media, sharing videos of three penalty appeals and writing, "It's actually crazy how you can miss things like this in crucial moments or chose to turn a blind eye. It's clear what is being influenced here."

Advertisement

Toney's teammate, Galeno, was even more direct in his allegations. "Hand over the trophy, that's what they want," he posted online. 

"They want to knock us out of the championship by any means necessary, they want to hand the trophy to one person, a total lack of respect for our club."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Preview: Best Bets, Odds & Prediction — Premier League April 11 2026
Betting Tips
10.04.2026
Can Chukwueze, Iwobi and Bassey compound Slot's woes? Expert says no — Backs Liverpool to win
Galatasaray traitor gives Osimhen's boss sleepless nights
Football
10.04.2026
Galatasaray traitor gives Osimhen's boss sleepless nights
Barcelona transfer plan takes as top target changes his mind
Football
10.04.2026
Barcelona transfer plan takes as top target changes his mind
Al-Ahli stars accuse the SPL of helping Ronaldo
Football
10.04.2026
‘How can the referee say this?’ - Al-Ahli stars accuse the SPL of helping Ronaldo win league title
Robertson set to end nine-year journey with Liverpool
Premier League
10.04.2026
Robertson set to end nine-year journey with Liverpool, joins Salah in leaving Anfield
Fernandes credits Michael Carrick for Manchester United's revival
Premier League
10.04.2026
He changed many things - Bruno Fernandes credits Michael Carrick for Manchester United's revival