Advertisement

Ronaldo's brace for Al Nassr, and the incredible numbers as CR7 nears 1,000 goals

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:12 - 04 April 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return from injury in style as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Najma to move six points clear at the top of the League.
Advertisement

On a historic Friday night at Al-Awwal Park, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 100th Saudi Pro League appearance with a clinical brace, spearheading Al-Nassr’s 5-2 demolition of Al-Najma.

Advertisement

Despite Al-Najma twice pulling level through Al Tulayhi and Felippe Cardoso, Mané’s sensational solo goal in first-half stoppage time and his late 95th-minute tap-in ensured a dominant scoreline.

The victory was sealed by Ronaldo’s clinical finishing, reminding everyone he is still in good shape ahead of the World Cup.

Advertisement

The victory moves Jorge Jesus’ side six points clear at the summit, but the real story remains the relentless march toward the mythical 1,000-goal milestone.

Taking to social media after the final whistle, the Portuguese superstar shared his delight with his millions of followers:

“It’s good to be back. We move forward together.”

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Incredible Numbers

Ronaldo’s impact on the Saudi Pro League since his arrival has been statistically unprecedented. His brace against Al-Najma solidifies his status as the most lethal weapon in Asian football: 

  • 97 Goals in 100 Games: Ronaldo has maintained a nearly 1:1 goal-to-game ratio over a century of league appearances. 

  • The 39-Goal Gap: Since his debut, Ronaldo has scored 39 more goals than his closest competitor in that timeframe, Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah (58). 

  • 33 to Go: With 967 official goals, Ronaldo is now just 33 strikes away from becoming the first player in history to reach 1,000 professional goals. 

Ronaldo's official goal tally (967) breaks down as 825 club goals and 142 international goals for Portugal.

Ronaldo now moves one step closer to landing his first league title since moving to Al Nassr in 2022.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
How Rashford and Cancelo are affected in Barcelona's pursuit for Juventus star
Football
05.04.2026
How Rashford and Cancelo are affected in Barcelona's pursuit for Juventus star
Not the goal: Trabzonspor coach credits big Onuachu that destroyed Osimhen's Galatasaray
Football
05.04.2026
Not the goal: Trabzonspor coach credits big Onuachu that destroyed Osimhen's Galatasaray
Semenyo sends EPL title warning to Arsenal after Man City destroy Liverpool
Football
05.04.2026
Semenyo sends EPL title warning to Arsenal after Man City destroy Liverpool
Transfer News: Barcelona make decision on loan signing, disagree on key detail
Football
05.04.2026
Transfer News: Barcelona make decision on loan signing, disagree on key detail
Man United eye Serie A winner as back up option for Elliot Anderson
Football
05.04.2026
Man United eye Serie A winner as back up option for Elliot Anderson
UCL Quarterfinal: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
Match Previews
05.04.2026
UCL Quarterfinal: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head