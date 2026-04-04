Ronaldo's brace for Al Nassr, and the incredible numbers as CR7 nears 1,000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return from injury in style as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Najma to move six points clear at the top of the League.

On a historic Friday night at Al-Awwal Park, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 100th Saudi Pro League appearance with a clinical brace, spearheading Al-Nassr’s 5-2 demolition of Al-Najma.

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Despite Al-Najma twice pulling level through Al Tulayhi and Felippe Cardoso, Mané’s sensational solo goal in first-half stoppage time and his late 95th-minute tap-in ensured a dominant scoreline.

The victory was sealed by Ronaldo’s clinical finishing, reminding everyone he is still in good shape ahead of the World Cup.

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The victory moves Jorge Jesus’ side six points clear at the summit, but the real story remains the relentless march toward the mythical 1,000-goal milestone.

Taking to social media after the final whistle, the Portuguese superstar shared his delight with his millions of followers:

“It’s good to be back. We move forward together.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo: The Incredible Numbers

Ronaldo’s impact on the Saudi Pro League since his arrival has been statistically unprecedented. His brace against Al-Najma solidifies his status as the most lethal weapon in Asian football: 97 Goals in 100 Games: Ronaldo has maintained a nearly 1:1 goal-to-game ratio over a century of league appearances. The 39-Goal Gap: Since his debut, Ronaldo has scored 39 more goals than his closest competitor in that timeframe, Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah (58). 33 to Go: With 967 official goals, Ronaldo is now just 33 strikes away from becoming the first player in history to reach 1,000 professional goals.

Ronaldo's official goal tally (967) breaks down as 825 club goals and 142 international goals for Portugal.