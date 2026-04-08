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Marcelo drops bombshell, explains why Messi is tougher than Ronaldo

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:49 - 08 April 2026
Real Madrid legend Marcelo discussed the difficulties in facing Lionel Messi as a defender.
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Former Real Madrid stalwart Marcelo has declared Lionel Messi the toughest opponent he has ever faced, placing the Argentine above his long-time friend and teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. 

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What Marcelo said 

Marcelo’s comments came during a recent interview with Brazil football legend Romário in which the decorated left-back acknowledged that while he witnessed Ronaldo's brilliance daily, Messi presented an unparalleled challenge on the pitch. 

“You already faced Ronaldo, and you told me about Messi, who for you was the toughest,” Romario asked. “Messi,” Marcelo said without flinching. 

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“Messi was extraordinary,” he continued. “I am still looking for him till today. Damn it. He was very extraordinary; Messi is a beast… Because he understands all the positions on the field very well.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo formed a great partnership at Real Madrid || Image credit: Imago

“He knows when the guy is coming with the ball; he already knows where to go. Where to get out and such. I think he is very extraordinary. 

Marcelo's perspective carries unique weight given his incredibly close relationship with Ronaldo; the pair forged one of football's most devastating left-sided partnerships, sharing the pitch 332 times for Real Madrid. 

Together, they helped secure a massive haul of silverware, including four UEFA Champions League titles. 

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Marcelo knows Ronaldo's lethality intimately, not only from facing off against him in countless training sessions at Valdebebas but also from clashing on the international stage, most notably during a fiery November 2008 friendly between Brazil and Portugal.

Rivals on every front

Marcelo’s reverence for Messi stems from spending his entire prime battling Messi on both sides of football's fiercest divides. 

For more than a decade, the Brazilian represented the absolute antithesis of Messi's loyalties, starring for Real Madrid in El Clásico and representing Brazil in their historic rivalry against Argentina. 

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During this period, Messi frequently tormented Los Blancos' defence, dominating El Clásico to become the all-time top scorer in the fixture’s history with 26 goals. 

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