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No clean sheet for Okoye again as Juventus hand Udinese a home defeat
The hosts had begun to gather momentum in their last two games, winning one and drawing against Atalanta last time out.
Following last weekend's draw, they needed to get back to winning ways and extend their unbeaten streak.
However, they were unable to get themselves and suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Juventus.
As it happened
Despite Maduka Okoye’s error leading to a draw against Atalanta last weekend, Kosta Runjaic retained the Super Eagles goalkeeper in between the sticks.
Udinese held their ground for a long time in the first half, but Juventus were too strong as they opened the scoring in the 38th minute.
A precise cutback on the goal line from Kenan Yildiz found Jeremie Boga right in front of the goal, and he easily buried the ball low into the net.
The second half saw few chances created, but the Old Lady were able to craft out the second goal, which was later ruled out for offside by VAR
Udinese were unable to get past the Juventus defence and had to suffer a 1-0 loss and ending their two games unbeaten run.