“I’ve received death threats” - WNBA’s Lexie Brown breaks silence on viral Klay Thompson affair rumours

In an emotional interview, Lexie Brown distanced herself from any involvement leading up to Megan Thee Stallion's messy split from Klay Thompson.

WNBA guard Lexie Brown has finally broken her silence following rapper Megan Thee Stallion's split from NBA star Klay Thompson.

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Speaking on Thursday in an interview with Fox News, the 31-year-old addressed the intense online backlash and alleged death threats she has faced after being named in unverified rumours of an affair with Dallas Mavericks point guard Klay Thompson.

What she said

WNBA star Lexie Brown

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Brown, who plays for Seattle Storm, said the rumours, which surfaced following Thompson’s reported breakup with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, have led to severe harassment not only for her but also for her family.

WNBA player Lexie Brown, who was the subject of recent viral affair rumors with NBA star Klay Thompson, spoke out to me against Klay for not disputing the rumors himself. Lexie says she has received death threats and even her family has been harassed after the rumors started. pic.twitter.com/tob2d9TA1b — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) April 30, 2026

“I'm still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claimed that this is 100% false. And the fact that I'm still the only one that is defending my name, I just... I have no idea how to process that. And that's the last thing that I'm struggling to process — is that there's this massive outcry for protecting Black women, and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown's name in any of those conversations,” Brown told Fox News correspondent Jackson Thompson.

She described the situation as “really unfortunate” and said it has negatively impacted her life.

Brown emphasised that she had “nothing to do with it” and called on those who amplified the claims to take responsibility.

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Lexie Brown | Instagram

"I know people are gonna say 'oh, you're dragging this' or whatever, but it's really unfortunate that two people that were in a relationship... one of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me.

"I was getting threats on my life. I was getting threats on my health. My family started getting comments and threats from people. I've had to hire security to travel with me places. So it got to a point where I just was scared for myself."

She also notes in the interview that she would have considered Klay Thompson a friend because they both play professional basketball, but she does not know Megan Thee Stallion at all.

"The truth is over there somewhere, and I was expecting it to reveal itself from that side of it... for them to just allow me to get dragged – for a lot of people to allow me to get dragged through the mud – it was just really disappointing.

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"I wouldn't have minded if either one of them came out and said it, because at the end of the day, they're the ones that are in the relationship. So one of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me.

The bigger picture

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson kiss at the red carpet of the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York | Credit: Getty Images

The rumours gained traction after Megan Thee Stallion reportedly addressed the end of her relationship with Thompson in comments that fans interpreted as alleging infidelity.

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Social media users quickly speculated about the identity of the other woman, with some pointing to Brown, leading to widespread harassment. Neither Thompson nor Megan Thee Stallion has publicly commented in detail on the specific rumours involving Brown as of Thursday evening.

Lexie Brown | Instagram

Lexie Brown | Instagram

Brown’s comments have sparked debate online, with some users criticising Thompson for not addressing the claims to protect an innocent party, while others argue that celebrities are not obligated to respond to every rumor and that the original source of the speculation bears primary responsibility.

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Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have broken up | Instagram

Brown concluded by stressing the unfairness of the situation: “I just don’t think it’s fair that I’m the one that’s getting all this backlash when I had nothing to do with it.”

As of this report, no further statements have been issued by Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion, or their representatives.