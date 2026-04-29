Megan Thee Stallion sees MASSIVE Instagram followers surge after Klay Thompson split

Megan Thee Stallion’s very public breakup with Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson appears to be paying dividends in terms of social media clout.

Megan Thee Stallion has gained nearly 300,000 new Instagram followers since confirming her split with Klay Thompson, and the data tells the full story. While Thompson has not responded since the allegations broke, the numbers on social media have been doing the talking for both of them.

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Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York | Credit: IMAGO

Klay Thompson has not said a word since Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram on Saturday 25 April and alleged he had cheated on her. The silence has been total. But social media does not wait for responses, and the data coming out of both accounts in the four days since the split went public tells a story that is more revealing than anything either of them could have posted.

Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram surges as her WAG era ends

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Megan Thee Stallion | IMAGO

According to data pulled from Social Blade by Pulse Sports, Megan Thee Stallion has gained 263,128 new Instagram followers since confirming the break-up.

The biggest single-day spike came on Monday, 27 April, two days after the initial Ig story, when she added 116,333 new followers in 24 hours. By Tuesday 28 April, her following had crossed from 32.9 million to 33 million. The milestone was the result of a Saturday night Instagram Story that opened with one word.

Thompson’s numbers tell a different and rather more uncomfortable story. He has gained 24,607 new followers since the split, a figure that sounds significant until you look at what was happening to his account before Megan said anything at all.

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Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson | IMAGO

In the 10 days prior to the break-up announcement, Thompson was already losing followers consistently on Instagram.

On the day Megan confirmed the split, he lost 2,950 followers, a single-day drop that was part of a broader pattern of decline.

In the last 30 days, his account has shed a net total of 15,655 followers. He currently maintains a following of 16.6 million, which remains steady.

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The bigger picture

There is a version of Thompson's gain (24,607 new followers) that gets reported as a positive story, the narrative being that notoriety drives traffic regardless of its source. That reading ignores what the rest of his data shows.

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson | IMAGO

The followers he has picked up since Saturday are overwhelmingly people arriving to weigh in on the situation, not to support him. A glance at his recent comment sections confirms as much. People are visiting his Ig profile to hold him accountable, not to cheer him on. His loss of 15,000+ followers proves that temporary viral attention isn't worth the permanent loss of his audience.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson kiss at the red carpet of the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York | Credit: Getty Images

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Megan’s trajectory is the sharper story. The 116,333 followers she added on Monday alone are a data point that warrants attention beyond the headline number.

Megan Thee Stallion | Getty Images

Monday was the day she announced she would be leaving Moulin Rouge! two weeks ahead of schedule, and the day video of her crying on stage during Sunday’s curtain call had fully circulated. The public was not following her because she had released something.

They were following her because they felt something. And that emotional mobilisation, converting into a six-figure follower gain in a single day, is the kind of platform behaviour that brands and media organisations spend enormous resources trying to manufacture. Megan did not manufacture it. It arrived because of how she handled a genuinely painful situation in public.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Instagram

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Crossing from 32.9 million to 33 million in a single day off the back of a break-up post, with no accompanying music or promotional content, reflects a level of audience loyalty that functions more like a community than a fanbase.

Thompson’s silence, in contrast, has done nothing to slow down the follower decline that was already underway before any of this happened. Whether that silence is legally advised, personally chosen, or simply the response of a man with nothing yet to say is unknown.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have parted ways | IMAGO

What the Social Blade data confirms is that, in the court of public opinion – which, on Instagram, is the only court currently in session – the numbers are not moving in his favour. They were not moving in his favour before Saturday either.