‘Exactly why he didn’t wife her’ — Internet reacts after Megan Thee Stallion gets 'freaky' with a baddie hours after DUMPING Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion was spotted outside after breaking up with Klay Thompson.

Just hours after publicly accusing NBA star Klay Thompson of cheating and confirming their split, Megan Thee Stallion was spotted getting “freaky” and turning up at a nightclub event to promote her tequila brand.

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The 'Savage' rapper, who had earlier wiped away tears during her Broadway performance in Moulin Rouge!, headed to Aura 57 club in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday night.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have broken up | Instagram

According to Page Six, the 31-year-old was promoting her Chicas Divertidas tequila in an eye-catching orange jumpsuit with “Chicas” printed across the back and was seen dancing energetically with friends, including viral clips showing her getting close and freaky with a mystery female.

Internet reacts

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Social media wasted no time reacting to a viral footage of Megan “back outside” so soon after the breakup.

Megan Thee Stallion shows she’s back outside after her viral breakup. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b0n5Vsgk0M — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 29, 2026

Several users quipped that the scenes explained “exactly why [Klay] didn’t wife her,” with one commenting: “Exactly why Klay ain’t wife her 🤣🤣.”

Others joked she was “never inside” or “back to her natural habitat,” suggesting club life suited her more than settling down.

Some other users pointed to the video of her drinking shots in a provocative way with another woman, asking, “how are u so sad about a man wanting to be polyamorous then the next day your drinking shots out of a b***h bra as a way to cope?”

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Screenshot| Instagram/@livebitez

Critics were harsher with one user writing: “This b***h thought she was marrying a nba hof😭😭😭”

Another user wrote, “You can’t wife a h*e".

One other comment read, “Klay did the right thing. She not a wifey."

Screenshot| Instagram/@livebitez

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Others framed it as calculated, with one user commenting, “Nothing says over it like making sure the cameras catch every single step. At what point does a viral breakup just become a calculated marketing rebrand?”

However, not everyone slammed her — some defended the move as classic post-breakup energy.

One user wrote: “She’s doing what a lot of people do after a public breakup: showing confidence, staying visible, and reminding everyone she’s still moving forward”.

Another said, “As she should” or called it “moving on energy".

Summary of Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's breakup

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Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson | Instagram

Megan had ended her nearly year-long relationship with the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard earlier that day.

In a series of Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Cheating. Had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season. Now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? Bitch I need a REAL break after this one.”

Megan Thee Stallion's IG stories on April 25 broke the internet

In a follow-up statement, she said, as reported by TMZ: “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

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American rapper Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Instagram

The couple had gone public last summer and even purchased a home together in October 2025.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York | Credit: IMAGO

Megan Thee Stallion performing on Broadway | Getty

The split followed Megan’s emotional Broadway performance in Moulin Rouge!, where she was seen fighting back tears on stage. Megan has since announced that her final performance as Zidler in the Broadway production will be on May 1, 2026 — ending her run more than two weeks earlier than originally planned.

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