Inside Megan Thee Stallion’s MESSY split with Klay Thompson: Cheated on by a man worth $100M more

When Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went public last July, Shaq gave them six weeks. Nine months later, the relationship is over, the allegations are public, and the $100 million wealth gap between them turns out to be the least complicated part of the story.

Nine months. That is how long Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson lasted before the whole thing crumbled to pieces on Instagram on a Saturday night — which, for the record, is six months and two weeks longer than NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal gave them.

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The 'Savage' rapper ended her relationship with the Dallas Mavericks star, confirming the split on Saturday, April 25, in a series of statements that left very little to the imagination. The rapper, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, did not reach for metaphor or vague posting. She went straight for the jugular, and the internet has not recovered since.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson kiss at the red carpet of the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York | Credit: Getty Images

Back in July 2025, when the relationship was barely off the ground and the couple had just made their red carpet debut, NBA legend Shaq was asked about the new romance on his podcast and responded with a two-word verdict: “Six weeks.” He said it twice, without elaboration nor apology, in the tone of a man who had seen enough of the world to know how these things tend to go.

His guest that day was Mike Tyson, who actually pushed back and suggested Megan had the staying power to prove Shaq wrong. 'Iron Mike' was marginally closer to the truth. However, it's fair to say neither of them saw the Instagram Stories coming.

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The high-profile breakup has since divided fans on social media in regard to the financial dynamics of "who bagged whom?" But a closer look suggests the wealth gap between them turns out to be the least complicated part of the story.

Two very different roads to $180 million

Illustration by David Ben | Do not use without creedit to Pulse Sports Nigeria

Let's start with the money, because the money is the story. Megan Thee Stallion, 31, grew up in Houston’s South Park neighbourhood, raised by her mother, Holly Thomas, a rapper who performed as “Holly-Wood”, who took the young Megan to recording sessions instead of daycare. This is not someone who stumbled into the music industry. She was assembled for it before she could read. Megan started writing raps at 14, enrolled at Prairie View A&M University, and uploaded freestyle videos between lectures until one went viral and rearranged her entire life.

Megan Thee Stallion | Getty Images

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The industry did not exactly roll out the red carpet. Her first record deal, signed with Houston’s 1501 Certified Entertainment in 2018, came with a $50,000 advance and contract terms she would later describe as “ridiculously unconscionable”. She sued them and won. Then she built herself up from scratch.

Her 2020 smash 'Savage' remixed with Beyoncé, topped the US Billboard Hot 100 and won two Grammy Awards, and at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards she became only the second female rapper to win Best New Artist, after Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the "Top Rap Female" Artist award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022/Image via Getty

The commercial machine followed: a global ambassadorship with Revlon, a reported $2 million Super Bowl appearance for Cheetos, a $1 million deal with Popeyes that included a franchise, a Netflix first-look deal, and a $3 million Time Inc. documentary contract.

In 2024, she launched her own label, Hot Girl Productions; released her self-titled third album, which debuted at number three on the Billboard 200; and scored her first solo number-one single with 'Hiss'. As of April 2026, her net worth is estimated to be $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, built from a $50,000 advance and a lawsuit.

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Klay Thompson’s story, on the other hand, reads like a different species of wealth entirely. The son of former NBA player Mychal Thompson was drafted 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2011. He slotted in next to Steph Curry and spent 13 seasons becoming one of the most decorated shooters in the history of the sport, having secured four championships, five All-Star selections, and a legacy as one half of the most celebrated shooting duo the modern game has produced.

Klay Thompson | Getty Images

His career salary alone exceeds $280 million, supplemented by an estimated $15–20 million per year in endorsements, the centrepiece of which is a 10-year, $80 million deal with Chinese sportswear brand Anta, signed in 2017, paying him $8 million per year in base compensation plus royalties tied to the performance of his KT signature shoe line in China. As of April 2026, the 36-year-old shooting guard boasts an impressive net worth of $140 million, per Celebrity Net Worth estimates.

Klay Thompson is a 4x NBA champion | Credit: Instagram

The gap between them is a staggering $100 million USD, and it turns out to be, in the grand scheme of what has unravelled here, almost beside the point.

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A season from hell, and the woman who stayed through it

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson | Instagram

The public had been watching from the very beginning, equal parts charmed and sceptical. When they walked the red carpet together at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York in July 2025, she told Page Six she had “never dated somebody so kind” and described the meeting as “such a meet cute, it was like a f—king movie".

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York | Credit: IMAGO/PA

What followed was not a casual romance. In October 2025, Megan released 'Lover Girl', a song directly inspired by the relationship. In November, she posted a TikTok video of herself cooking a full Thanksgiving spread for Thompson and his father Mychal; we saw baked beans, chicken thighs, potato salad, cornbread, the works.

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Mychal Thompson, watching her work, declared her barbecue baked beans “the best I ever had in my life” and joked that she should retire and open a cooking school. At one point he laughed and said, “You gone be fat when y’all get married.” It was the kind of moment that circulates warmly on the internet for a week and then gets filed away as evidence of something real. But it's now being rewatched with an entirely different energy.

In February 2026, Megan hired Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Thompson’s favourite group, to perform at his 36th birthday party. He, in turn, bought her a ₦564 million ( $400,000) powder blue Bentley for her 31st birthday. They also reportedly bought a house together.

However, a section of the internet has spent the days since the split mocking her for cooking, for the grand gestures, for going all in.

Megan did all this just to be cheated on?😹😂🙌being lazy can actually save you a lot pic.twitter.com/9XY8oSL7Xt — TrendShift 🍵 ⏳ (@TrendshiftTea) April 25, 2026

Megan dear these nigga’s ain’t shit 😹

Never play traditional woman for a ho man😏,I will be mad if I ever see a video of her cooking for a nigga’s family 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/4Y75K3zjZQ — TrendShift 🍵 ⏳ (@TrendshiftTea) April 26, 2026

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The logic of that reaction is genuinely difficult to follow. Cooking for someone’s family is not a character flaw. Booking their favourite act for their birthday is not naivety. These are things people do when they are in love and believe the other person is in it with them. The problem here, if the allegations are true, is not what Megan did. It is what Thompson allegedly did in return.

Thompson called her "a special person", and the internet genuinely wanted to believe they were endgame. Shaq did not. He sat on his podcast, said “six weeks” twice, and moved on with his life — and for nine months, it looked like everyone who laughed at him was right to do so.

Then the NBA season started, and the Mavericks became one of the worst teams in the league. Dallas started with a 2–7 record and sat at 3–8 by early November. Following the 3–8 start, General Manager Nico Harrison was fired in early November. By mid-November, the Mavericks had the worst offensive rating in the NBA (103.2).

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson | IMAGO

During the first few weeks of the season, Thompson himself was visibly struggling on the court. His corner three-point percentage, a hallmark statistic for one of the greatest shooters alive, collapsed to just 29 per cent this season, against a career average of 43.6 per cent, and whatever was being built privately between two very famous, very wealthy people started, allegedly, to crack.

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Here is what made this relationship unusual from a purely sports perspective. Megan was not dating Klay Thompson, the four-time champion. She was dating Klay Thompson, the man navigating one of the most chaotic seasons in recent NBA history, and by her own account, she stayed through the worst of it.

When Thompson signed his three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in July 2024, the plan was straightforward: knock down open threes off Luka Dončić, chase a fifth ring, and go out on his own terms. He managed 21 games of that plan before it was dismantled entirely. Dončić was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025.

Anthony Davis, acquired in the deal, tore his adductor in his first game with Dallas and was subsequently traded to Washington. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL weeks later. By the time it was all over, the Mavericks had finished 25–54, a historically poor record for a franchise that had been in the NBA Finals just two years prior.

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson | IMAGO

In a February game against the San Antonio Spurs, after a brief hot stretch, Thompson turned to the opposition bench and said: “It doesn’t matter.” A four-time champion, speaking like a man who had stopped believing in the project entirely. Megan, in her now-viral post, alleged she had been “holding him down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season.”

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Those are her words and her account alone. Thompson has not confirmed, denied, or addressed any part of them. What is not in dispute is the timeline: she was present for all of it. The trades, the losses, the frustration. And then, allegedly, this.

Megan Thee Stallion spotted courtside cheering on Klay Thompson at a Dallas game | IMAGO

Megan’s now-deleted Instagram Stories post opened with the word “Cheating” and went on to allege that Thompson had “had me around your whole family playing house,” before revealing he had expressed doubts about whether he could be “monogamous.”

Megan Thee Stallion's IG stories on April 25 broke the internet

She followed it with a formal statement reported by TMZ: “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

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Megan Thee Stallion spotted courtside cheering on Klay Thompson at a Dallas game | IMAGO

Thompson, as of writing, has said nothing. Whether that silence is strategic or simply a man waiting for the noise to pass, only he knows. The only name to emerge publicly in relation to the alleged infidelity was WNBA star Lexie Brown, though there is no evidence of any affair and Brown has categorically denied any involvement whatsoever

What made the timing particularly striking was where Megan was when all of this landed. She was midway through an eight-week Broadway debut as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, becoming the first woman ever to play the role.

Megan Thee Stallion performing on Broadway | Getty

The run had already been turbulent before the split. In late March she had been hospitalised mid-performance, her team confirming extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and dangerously low metabolic levels. She returned two nights later and described it as “a real wake-up call.”

Her commercial impact on the production had been considerable regardless: weekly grosses climbed from $872,702 before her arrival to over $1 million every week thereafter, peaking at $1,663,269 for the week ending 19 April.

The night the break-up went public, she still performed. Video circulating online afterwards showed her breaking down in tears during the curtain call, in front of an audience that knew exactly what had happened earlier that day and responded accordingly.

On Monday, 27 April, the Grammy-winning rapper confirmed she would be departing the production two weeks ahead of schedule, with her final performance set for Friday, 1 May, cutting short a run originally planned through 17 May. She offered no explanation beyond warm words for the cast and crew. Whether the split informed the decision is not something she has addressed. Given everything that has happened in the space of a single weekend, the question almost answers itself.

What comes next for both of them remains genuinely open. Thompson has one year left on his Mavericks contract, a franchise in rebuild mode, and a public silence that is either measured or unavoidable depending on your read of the situation.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson | Instagram

Megan has a label, a loyal audience, a Broadway credit, and a long-established habit of converting personal turbulence into cultural output; her 2023 single 'Cobra' was written about catching a previous partner being unfaithful in her own home.

It's important to note the allegations here have not been proven. The full picture has not been presented, and Klay Thompson, as of writing, has offered no version of events whatsoever.