‘I want to win the Premier League’ — Man United midfielder tips Red Devils for glory next season

Manchester United are setting their sights on winning the Premier League next season

Mason Mount believes Manchester United FC have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title next season despite their inconsistent recent campaigns.

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The midfielder says ending the club’s 13-year league drought must now become the team’s primary objective.

Mount sets ambitious title target for United

United have not lifted the Premier League trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2013, but Mount insists the current squad must aim high.

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“I’ve won the Champions League already, so I have a goal of winning the Premier League. Can we do that? Yes, I think we can,” he said.

Mount acknowledged that the target may appear ambitious but stressed that elite clubs must operate with that mentality if they want to return to the top.

“It may seem a little bit far away, but you must have that mentality to really push yourself as a group,” he added.

Midfielder backs himself to play major role

Despite ongoing debate over his best position and limited starts this season, Mount remains confident he can become a key figure in United’s resurgence.

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The former Chelsea star has featured in 20 league matches this campaign but has struggled for rhythm due to injuries and tactical uncertainty.

Still, he believes his experience and mentality can help drive the club forward. “I will always back myself. I know what I’m about and what I can bring,” Mount said.

The 27-year-old also described helping restore United to the top of English football as a challenge that motivates him deeply.

“Being a part of getting this club back to the top, where it deserves to be, is super special,” he said.