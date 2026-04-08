Scholes urges Man United to clear-out some players

Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to sell several key players, including Mason Mount and Casemiro.

Paul Scholes has called for a sweeping squad overhaul at Manchester United, urging the club to part ways with several high-profile players ahead of the summer transfer window.

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With the Red Devils pushing for a return to the UEFA Champions League after climbing to third in the Premier League, attention has turned to strengthening the squad, and Scholes believes tough decisions are necessary.

What Scholes said

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, the former midfielder delivered a blunt assessment of the current team, insisting that sentiment must not stand in the way of progress.

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Scholes singled out Mason Mount as one of the players who could be sacrificed, despite acknowledging his quality.

He said, “I'd probably sell him, and I like him; he's a great footballer. But he's never going to play in front of Bruno Fernandes. I'm not sure what other position he could play, and he doesn't play enough games.”

Scholes did not stop at Mount, naming several other players he believes should be moved on as part of a broader rebuild: Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro.

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He continued, “They brought him in as a wing-back and he's not really played there. I'd probably sell. I'm not sure what position he is. Again, if you keep him, then he's just a squad player.

"I don't know where he fits in. He's been like a right-sided centre-half, and they don't play with three centre-halves any more. If there are three centre-halves, then you'd probably have him as one of five or six, but I think it's probably time to let him go now.

“They paid a lot of money for him, but I think he's struggled. I think there's something in there, I think he needs a bit of time, but if you had to make a choice now, I'd probably sell him.

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