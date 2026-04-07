“This is the ultimate honour' — Harry Maguire signs new Man Utd contract

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has signed a new one-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of another 12 months.

Harry Maguire has been rewarded for his fine form in recent months with a contract extension at Manchester United.

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The 33-year-old's previous Man Utd deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

Maguire extends Manchester United contract

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Harry commits 🇾🇪🗣️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2026

Maguire's new contract comes after he earned an England recall for the March internationals and featured in both games. Despite Thomas Tuchel's claims of him being the fifth choice in the pecking order, there is optimism that he will make the final squad for the World Cup.

Maguire has been a staple of consistency, starting every game since Michael Carrick took charge in January, run that has seen the Red Devils move up to third in the Premier League.

Harry Maguire || Imago

Speaking after signing his new deal, he told the club's website:

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"Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day.