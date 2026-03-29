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'I see others ahead' – Tuchel ranks Maguire 5th choice as England World Cup doubts grow

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:29 - 29 March 2026
England boss Thomas Tuchel suggests Harry Maguire is the fifth-choice centre-back.
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England manager Thomas Tuchel has dealt a major setback to Harry Maguire, indicating the defender is currently not among his top centre-back options.

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Harry Maguire celebrates before his goal was chalked off by the VAR.

Despite a solid showing in England’s 1-1 friendly draw against Uruguay, Maguire appears to face an uphill battle to secure a place in the World Cup squad.

What Tuchel said

Tuchel acknowledged Maguire’s performance but made it clear that his stance has not changed.

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“I got exactly what I thought: solid, solid central defender play. That’s what he does.

“Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and is a weapon for set-pieces,” Tuchel said.

However, the England boss was direct about the competition.

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“I haven’t changed my mind. I see other players ahead with a different profile,” he added.

Tuchel openly listed defenders he currently favours ahead of Maguire: Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Trevoh Chalobah and John Stones.

Tuchel said, “I see Ezri Konsa ahead. I see Marc Guehi ahead. It’s no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah on the level of mobility was slightly ahead of him.”

On Stones, he added, “Also, John Stones… I needed to meet him in person to see how he acts within the group.”

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Maguire, who has earned over 60 caps for England, now has limited opportunities to prove himself before the final squad decision.

England will face Japan in their next friendly at Wembley, which could be his last chance to impress before selection decisions are made.

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