'I see others ahead' – Tuchel ranks Maguire 5th choice as England World Cup doubts grow

England boss Thomas Tuchel suggests Harry Maguire is the fifth-choice centre-back.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has dealt a major setback to Harry Maguire, indicating the defender is currently not among his top centre-back options.

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Harry Maguire celebrates before his goal was chalked off by the VAR.

Despite a solid showing in England’s 1-1 friendly draw against Uruguay, Maguire appears to face an uphill battle to secure a place in the World Cup squad.

What Tuchel said

Tuchel acknowledged Maguire’s performance but made it clear that his stance has not changed.

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“I got exactly what I thought: solid, solid central defender play. That’s what he does.

“Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and is a weapon for set-pieces,” Tuchel said.

However, the England boss was direct about the competition.

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“I haven’t changed my mind. I see other players ahead with a different profile,” he added.

Tuchel openly listed defenders he currently favours ahead of Maguire: Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Trevoh Chalobah and John Stones.

Tuchel said, “I see Ezri Konsa ahead. I see Marc Guehi ahead. It’s no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah on the level of mobility was slightly ahead of him.”

On Stones, he added, “Also, John Stones… I needed to meet him in person to see how he acts within the group.”

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Maguire, who has earned over 60 caps for England, now has limited opportunities to prove himself before the final squad decision.