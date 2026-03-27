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Wayne Rooney claims ‘no way back’ for England star ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:42 - 27 March 2026
Thomas Tuchel's decision to snub one of England's biggest talents has raised eyebrows across the game.
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England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has raised the alarm over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s international future, fearing Thomas Tuchel has already "discarded" the Real Madrid star from his 2026 World Cup plans.

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Despite naming an expansive 35-man squad for England’s final warm-up camp against Uruguay and Japan, Tuchel found no room for the 27-year-old.

The omission has sent shockwaves through the camp, especially given Alexander-Arnold’s recent resurgence at the Bernabéu.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Credit: Imago)
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Wayne Rooney stunned at Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission

“The one big surprise, obviously, was Trent,” Rooney revealed on his BBC podcast.

“I find it incredible that he’s not in a 35-man squad. It didn’t sound like there was any way back for him, the way Thomas Tuchel spoke.”

The former England captain suggested that the snub might be more than just "tactical," hinting at a potential cultural shift under the new German boss.

“There’s an argument that he should start for England. So to not have him in the squad at all, it feels a little bit deeper from Tuchel.”

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Alexander-Arnold, who has 34 caps and was more of a fixture under Gareth Southgate, has endured a rollercoaster debut season in Spain marked by injury and a battle for consistency. However, Rooney insists his unique technical ability is irreplaceable.

“What he has on the ball is something no other English player has,” Rooney added.

“I know he’s not the best defender... but he’s as good on the ball as any player we’ve seen. I think sometimes we judge players too quickly.”

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