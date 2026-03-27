He needs to explain himself — Tuchel orders Arsenal star to sort out issues with England teammates

England boss Thomas Tuchel has cleared the air after a surprise recall to his 35-man Three Lions squad.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Arsenal’s Ben White must reconcile with his teammates to end a four-year international exile that began with his mysterious exit from the 2022 World Cup.

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White has not featured for the Three Lions since flying home from Qatar early for "personal reasons."

Despite being a standout for Arsenal, he remained unavailable throughout the remainder of Gareth Southgate’s tenure.

Tuchel’s decision to recall the 28-year-old following an injury to Jarell Quansah has sparked intense debate among supporters and pundits alike.

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England coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel clears air on Ben White's England issues

“If you believe it or not, I didn’t hear a story about it,” Tuchel revealed.

“I asked him and he didn’t want to speak about it. I didn’t want to know because I think he deserves a second chance. But an explanation among the players who were there, to clear the air, is surely in progress.”

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Tuchel acknowledged the gravity of White’s mid-tournament departure, noting:

“Something must have happened, because if a player leaves a tournament, it’s never good and it can never be nothing. But he has not put a foot wrong with me.”

Tuchel was asked what reaction White should expect from the crowd. “Support, because he plays for England and we play in a positive moment,” he said.

“We will have some new players on the pitch so I hope everyone can support.

"I can imagine there are some strong opinions out there, but he deserves a second chance. People have to trust me that he behaves very, very well.”

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