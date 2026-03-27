Advertisement

No Evidence — Tuchel sends strong warning to Chelsea star ahead of World Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 07:56 - 27 March 2026
Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka on England duty | Imago
Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel has challenged Cole Palmer to force his way into the England senior men's national team squad.
Advertisement

England’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, has issued a stark warning to Cole Palmer, emphasising that the Chelsea star must prove himself to secure a spot in the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. 

Advertisement

What Tuchel said 

Speaking ahead of England’s crucial preparation friendlies against Uruguay set for later today, Tuchel laid down the gauntlet to Palmer, challenging him to show his quality with the competition for England’s primary No. 10 reaching a climax.

“Honestly, he has to show it because we have more evidence without him than with him, so the pressure is on him,” Tuchel said, per Goal

Advertisement

“He had a difficult season but he has also had a difficult spell with the national team. He was only once available for us and when he was available, we decided to stick with the same squad so there is big competition for his best position, number 10. He really tries.”

Palmer currently finds himself lagging behind rivals like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, who were main features at Euros 2024, as well as emerging talents like Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze, who have all enjoyed a crucial head start in Tuchel’s system.

Palmer’s struggles

Advertisement

Palmer’s precarious position in the national team’s setup is a direct result of a highly frustrating, fragmented 2025/2026 campaign. The 23-year-old playmaker has been repeatedly sidelined by a recurring groin issue and a recently fractured toe, limiting him to just 10 goals and three assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this term. 

Cole Palmer featured for England at the Euro 2024 | Imago

Consequently, these ill-timed injuries have impacted his international availability; since Tuchel officially took charge of the Three Lions on January 1st last year, Palmer has managed a mere 65 minutes of action during a single appearance against Andorra. 

However, Tuchel did offer a glimmer of hope, noting that recent physical data from Chelsea's matches against Arsenal and Aston Villa indicated Palmer's stride and explosive acceleration were finally returning to optimal levels.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
No Evidence — Tuchel sends strong warning to Chelsea star ahead of World Cup
Football
27.03.2026
No Evidence — Tuchel sends strong warning to Chelsea star ahead of World Cup
'My love for Man United is greater' - Nigerians snub Iwobi for Bruno Fernandes in EPL player of the month poll
Premier League
27.03.2026
'My love for Man United is greater' - Nigerians snub Iwobi for Bruno Fernandes in EPL player of the month poll
'Since I was not Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper' - Maduka Okoye explains AFCON absence
Super Eagles
27.03.2026
'Since I was not Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper' - Maduka Okoye explains AFCON absence
Iran vs Nigeria: How Super Eagles will line up without Osimhen, Bassey against Persian Lions
Super Eagles
27.03.2026
Iran vs Nigeria: How Super Eagles will line up without Osimhen, Bassey against Persian Lions
‘We the players are not happy’ — Super Falcons hero shares grievances with CAF
Football
26.03.2026
‘We the players are not happy’ — Super Falcons hero shares grievances with CAF
‘I don’t think Arsenal have enough special players’ — Liverpool legend Carragher on why Gunners will not win UCL
Football
26.03.2026
‘I don’t think Arsenal have enough special players’ — Liverpool legend Carragher on why Gunners will not win UCL