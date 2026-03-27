No Evidence — Tuchel sends strong warning to Chelsea star ahead of World Cup

Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel has challenged Cole Palmer to force his way into the England senior men's national team squad.

England’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, has issued a stark warning to Cole Palmer, emphasising that the Chelsea star must prove himself to secure a spot in the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

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What Tuchel said

Speaking ahead of England’s crucial preparation friendlies against Uruguay set for later today, Tuchel laid down the gauntlet to Palmer, challenging him to show his quality with the competition for England’s primary No. 10 reaching a climax.

“Honestly, he has to show it because we have more evidence without him than with him, so the pressure is on him,” Tuchel said, per Goal.

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“He had a difficult season but he has also had a difficult spell with the national team. He was only once available for us and when he was available, we decided to stick with the same squad so there is big competition for his best position, number 10. He really tries.”

Palmer currently finds himself lagging behind rivals like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, who were main features at Euros 2024, as well as emerging talents like Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze, who have all enjoyed a crucial head start in Tuchel’s system.

Palmer’s struggles

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Palmer’s precarious position in the national team’s setup is a direct result of a highly frustrating, fragmented 2025/2026 campaign. The 23-year-old playmaker has been repeatedly sidelined by a recurring groin issue and a recently fractured toe, limiting him to just 10 goals and three assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this term.

Cole Palmer featured for England at the Euro 2024 | Imago

Consequently, these ill-timed injuries have impacted his international availability; since Tuchel officially took charge of the Three Lions on January 1st last year, Palmer has managed a mere 65 minutes of action during a single appearance against Andorra.