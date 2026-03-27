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"You are under pressure" — Tuchel gets brutally honest with Chelsea star Cole Palmer

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:57 - 27 March 2026
England manager Thomas Tuchel has named an experimental 35-man squad as he enters the final phase of his World Cup preparations.
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England boss Thomas Tuchel will utilise 24 players for the upcoming clash against Uruguay, then draft in 11 senior stars for Tuesday’s fixture against Japan, a move described by many as a strange yet unique approach.

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The "split-squad" approach means several players will be dropped immediately after the Uruguay game, a move designed to sharpen the competitive edge in camp.

Thomas Tuchel on England squad, Cole Palmer

“We address the reality and encourage everyone to be the best version of themselves,” Tuchel said. “It is the last camp before the World Cup. Everyone is trying to impress.”

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At the center of the selection drama is Cole Palmer. Despite his status at Chelsea, the forward is fighting to secure a place in the final 26-man roster.

Palmer has not featured for the Three Lions since last summer, following an injury-plagued campaign.

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“We have more evidence without him than with him, so he is under pressure,” Tuchel admitted.

“He had a difficult season and a difficult spell with the national team. There is massive competition for his best position at No. 10. We will not hand anything to anyone on a silver platter.”

A persistent groin issue has defined Palmer’s season, but Tuchel revealed that recent data suggests the attacker is finally rediscovering his elite physical markers.

“I saw him live against Arsenal and for the first time in a long time, I felt his stride was back to its original length,” Tuchel noted.

“Before, I felt the acceleration was not there and the movement was not free. But he is back to full confidence now; he is not holding back in training.”

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Despite the high stakes, Tuchel insisted the personal relationship remains strong.

“When I hug him [in training], that means he is smiling. He is in good spirits and showing his quality, but he understands he is fighting for his place.”

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