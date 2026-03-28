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Saka, Rice among eight England players to leave camp ahead of Japan friendlies

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:43 - 28 March 2026
England have lost as many as eight players ahead of their second match of the March international window
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England national team have been dealt a major setback ahead of their friendly against Japan, with eight players withdrawing from camp.

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The sudden exits leave manager Thomas Tuchel with a significantly reduced squad as preparations continue.

Injury concerns force mass withdrawals

Among the high-profile names to leave camp are Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, both of whom returned to their clubs for medical assessments.

Noni Madueke also departed under worrying circumstances, having been seen leaving Wembley in a leg brace after picking up an injury in the draw against Uruguay.

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Defensive concerns have also emerged, with John Stones returning to Manchester City for further checks on a calf problem sustained during the same match.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, defender Fikayo Tomori, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and midfielder Adam Wharton complete the list of players who have withdrawn due to fitness concerns.

Tuchel forced into major reshuffle

The withdrawals come after Tuchel initially named a 35-man squad for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, with plans to rotate heavily during the international window. However, the unexpected injuries now force a more drastic reshuffle than anticipated.

With several key players unavailable, Tuchel is expected to field a significantly altered starting XI against Japan at Wembley.

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The situation, while challenging, presents an opportunity for fringe players to stake a claim ahead of the upcoming World Cup squad selection.

For England, the timing is far from ideal. With competition for places intensifying and the World Cup looming, maintaining fitness across the squad is crucial. Instead, Tuchel must now navigate a disrupted camp while still trying to build momentum and cohesion.

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