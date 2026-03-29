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Victor Osimhen: Man United treble-winning legend urges Red Devils to sign Super Eagles ace
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has publicly urged the club's hierarchy to prioritise the signing of Victor Osimhen this summer, declaring the Nigerian international the ideal, ready-made striker to lead the line at Old Trafford.
What Butt said
The former treble-winning midfielder, who intimately understands the club's standards, praised Osimhen's unique quality, insisting he is at the required level for a club like Manchester United.
He argued that being in the Turkish Süper Lig, Osimhen would be more "gettable" than a player of comparable quality at rival European powerhouses.
"I think he’d be the one. You’d like to think that players from Turkish sides are gettable,” Butt said, per Goal. “The recruitment team will not only look at the best players, but you’re looking at the ones that are gettable.
“You’re wasting time on certain players that you’re not going to get if they cost £120million. I think he’s powerful, quick; he can run in behind; he’s strong; he's got a good touch; he can score different types of goals; he’s good in the air.”
Doubt in Sesko
Butt's insistence on acquiring Osimhen stems directly from his lingering doubts over Benjamin Šeško's ability to shoulder the immense pressure of leading Manchester United's attack alone.
The Red Devils invested heavily in the 22-year-old Slovenian last August, securing his signature from RB Leipzig for approximately £74 million.
"It’s a difficult job to recruit players, and maybe you go and find someone with potential, but they keep doing that, and it doesn’t quite work," Butt continued.
"Sesko has not quite worked. It’s the same mistake as Rasmus Hojlund. A young, unproven striker, a lot of money, too much weight on his shoulders.
“He’s scored a few goals and done well over the last few weeks, but he’s not been a roaring success. Sesko might be ready in two or three years, but not right now and definitely not in the Champions League."
While Šeško has recently begun to silence his early critics and actively showcase his quality, registering nine goals in 26 Premier League appearances and thriving in a super-sub role under interim manager Michael Carrick, Butt remains unconvinced that he is the complete package.