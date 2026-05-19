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Revealed: Osimhen's words to Turkey president after Galatasaray triumph

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:57 - 19 May 2026
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Galatasaray and star striker Victor Osimhen met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday night as part of the club’s championship celebrations.
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The Galatasaray delegation visited the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office in Istanbul as part of the club's title celebrations, where Osimhen took the opportunity to express his appreciation to the president.

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The group, headed by club president Dursun Aydın Özbek and manager Okan Buruk, was warmly welcomed by Erdogan in a ceremony that was set up to highlight the team’s remarkable achievements this season.

Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray title with Turkey president

Osimhen was one of the standout performers as the Lions clinched a fourth consecutive Süper Lig title, their record-extending 26th league championship overall, with one match to spare.

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The Nigerian forward proved instrumental throughout the campaign.

He has scored 15 goals and provided 5 assists in 22 league appearances, helping Galatasaray pull clear of fierce rivals like Fenerbahçe and secure the trophy in style with a 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor.

During the ceremony, the Nigerian international shared a brief message with President Erdoğan, expressing gratitude for the invitation and the honour of being welcomed at the presidential office. Osimhen stated;

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“Thank you very much for receiving us. It is always a great pleasure to be in your presence.

“As our president mentioned, we must secure the cup to meet you in person.”

Osimhen returned to Galatasaray on a permanent deal last summer after a successful loan spell, signing a four-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 30, 2029.

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