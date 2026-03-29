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Report: 'Unhappy' Cole Palmer set for shock Chelsea exit as rivals plot £150m swoop

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:15 - 29 March 2026
Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer is reportedly disillusioned with life at Stamford Bridge and pushing for a new challenge this summer.
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Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich have all been placed on high alert following reports that Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer is ready to force a sensational exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.

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The 23-year-old is understood to be increasingly frustrated by a tactical shift under head coach Liam Rosenior, which Palmer feels has restricted his creative freedom and denied him the space that saw him dominate the league last season.

Palmer set for Chelsea exit?

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While Palmer was the bright spark of the previous campaign, racking up 18 goals and 14 assists, his form this season has been hampered by persistent groin and toe injuries.

With Rosenior’s side currently sitting sixth and at serious risk of missing out on Champions League football, the project in West London is under immense scrutiny.

The atmosphere at the Bridge turned toxic following a humiliating 8-2 aggregate destruction by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, followed by a limp 3-0 defeat at Everton last Saturday.

Pulse Sports previously reported that Palmer, a boyhood Manchester United fan, is unsettled in London and hankering for a return to the North West.

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While Chelsea officially views the attacker as "untouchable" given his contract runs until 2033, a British-record £150 million bid from Old Trafford could test that resolve.

Palmer is reportedly open to the move, viewing United as the ideal platform to reignite his career as he prepares for a leading role in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad this summer.

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