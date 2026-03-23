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Baller of the Week

Lookman becomes first Nigerian to score in the Madrid derby

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:23 - 23 March 2026
Lookman's derby night explained: Super Eagles star claims Baller of the Week after historic goal
Lookman scored at the Bernabeu on his Madrid derby debut and became the first Nigerian to do it - he is your Baller of the Week
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Ademola Lookman, in his first Madrid derby as an Atletico Madrid player, absorbed an atmosphere that has broken stronger men, waited for his moment in the 33rd minute, and converted a Giuliano Simeone backheel into history. 

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There are games you play and games you remember. Sunday at the Bernabeu was the second kind.

Matteo Ruggeri's cross, Simeone's flick, Lookman's finish. Simple, precise, and permanently written into the record books.

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Lookman's weekend

He became the first Nigerian ever to score in this fixture. Not the first Nigerian at Atletico, not the first Nigerian in La Liga. The first Nigerian, full stop, to score in the Madrid derby.

That is not a small thing. That is the kind of record that gets printed on the back of football cards and referenced for decades. Lookman was ice cold in a stadium where ice is very hard to find.

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  • First Nigerian ever to score in the Madrid derby in La Liga

  • 8th Atletico Madrid player to score on his La Liga derby debut in the 21st century

  • First Atletico player to achieve the feat since Luciano Vietto in October 2015

  • 8th goal contribution in just 14 appearances since joining Atletico in January 2026

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"The Bernabeu went quiet. A Nigerian did that."

The result went against Atletico as Vinicius scored twice, Valverde added one before his late red card, and Diego Simeone's side could not hold on despite Molina's equaliser in the 66th minute. 

Lookman was substituted at 57 minutes as the manager reshuffled in search of a response. Atletico lost 3-2. But Lookman's place in this game's history was already secured before the final whistle.

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Atletico lost on Sunday. Lookman scored on Sunday. Both things are true, and only one of them will be remembered in ten years. He is your Nigerian Baller of the Week. It was not close.

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Ademola Lookman Real Madrid Nigeria LaLiga
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