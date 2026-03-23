The weekend Lookman became a legend in Madrid - and six other Naija Stars Abroad who showed up

Lookman made history at the Bernabeu and still ended up on the losing side - Naija Stars Abroad, weekend review.

Ademola Lookman - Atletico Madrid

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He went to the Bernabeu for the first time as an Atletico Madrid player, absorbed enormous first-half pressure, and when the chance came he was in the right place at the right time.

HISTORY MADE: The First Nigerian and 8th Atletico Madrid player to score on his La Liga Madrid derby debut in the 21st century. The first since Luciano Vietto in October 2015.

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Matteo Ruggeri's cross found Giuliano Simeone, whose backheel laid it perfectly into Lookman's path in the 33rd minute. He tapped it home from close range, Lunin had no chance.

The Bernabeu went quiet. Lookman had scored in his first Madrid derby, his eighth goal contribution in 14 appearances since joining Atletico in January.

Then result went the wrong way. Valverde put Real ahead in the 55th minute, either side of a Vinicius penalty in the 52nd. Molina pulled one back for Atletico in the 66th minute before Vinicius struck again in the 72nd to seal it 3-2.

Valverde was sent off late but the damage was already done. Lookman was substituted at 57 minutes as Simeone reshuffled. A defeat that stings. A performance that will be remembered regardless.

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Akor Adams & Chidera Ejuke - Sevilla

Both Adams and Ejuke came off the bench as Sevilla lost 2-0 to Valencia, where former Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq also featured as a substitute.

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Valencia were too good on the day and neither Adams nor Ejuke could change the game from the bench. A weekend to forget for the Sevilla Nigerians.

PREMIER LEAGUE - ENGLAND

Taiwo Awoniyi & Ola Aina - Nottingham Forest

Tottenham were already beaten when Awoniyi arrived off the bench in the 71st minute. He had less than 20 minutes. He needed one moment.

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In the 87th minute, Neco Williams delivered a cross from the left and Awoniyi was perfectly placed to tap home from close range. Forest were brilliant at the Lane and the Nigerians were central to it. The win lifted Forest above Tottenham in the Premier League table.

Aina started and played the full 90 minutes, putting in a performance that matched anything Awoniyi did going forward. Disciplined, commanding, and alert throughout.

His goal-saving block against Rodrigo Muniz in the second half kept the clean sheet intact. Sky Sports rated him alongside Awoniyi as the standout Forest performers on the night.

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Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey & Samuel Chukwueze - Fulham

Iwobi and Bassey both started and completed the full 90 minutes as Fulham brushed Burnley aside 3-1. Chukwueze contributed from the bench.

A comfortable, professional afternoon for three Super Eagles regulars. Exactly the kind of result that keeps Fulham's top-half ambitions alive.

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LIGUE 1 - FRANCE

Moses Simon - Paris FC

Seven chances created. Seven key passes. Two big chances. In 84 minutes. Moses Simon was extraordinary as Paris FC came from behind to beat Le Havre 3-2 at home.

Seven key passes in one match is the kind of output that wins man of the match awards in most leagues. Simon is having a quietly brilliant season and deserves far more attention than he receives

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SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP - SCOTLAND

Emmanuel Fernandez - Rangers

The newly invited Super Eagles centre-back is making a very strong case for a permanent squad place.

Fernandez was commanding as Rangers dismantled Aberdeen 4-1, completing 88% of his passes, making two interceptions, winning three of five aerial duels and completing five of seven long balls.

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Composed, intelligent and growing with every game. The international break cannot come fast enough for a player who looks ready to make his Super Eagles debut count.

ITALY - SERIE A

Maduka Okoye - Udinese

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was in fine form as Udinese secured a rare away win following a 2-0 win at Genoa, where the Nigerian stopper proved decisive.

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Okoye made two key saves en route to his sixth clean sheet of the season as he looks in good shape ahead of a return to the sticks for the Super Eagles in Stanley Nwabali's absence this month.

"Lookman scored at the Bernabeu. Awoniyi finished at the Lane. Simon created seven chances. Not a bad weekend for Nigeria."

The results were mixed. The performances were not. Nigeria's stars reminded everyone this weekend that even without a World Cup to play for this summer, there is no shortage of quality in green and white.