Super Eagles star named on prestigious 'Football Black' list for community impact

Fulham star Alex Iwobi earned a place on the Football Black List for his “Project 17” initiative.

Fulham and Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been named on the prestigious Football Black List, an annual initiative celebrating the most influential Black figures in British football.

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Iwobi in action || Imago

Iwobi secured his place on the list in recognition of his outstanding contributions off the pitch, particularly through his community-driven initiative, “Project 17,” which focuses on empowering young people and supporting grassroots development.

Recognition for Alex Iwobi from @FootieBlackList. 👏🤍 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 24, 2026

Celebrating influence beyond the pitch

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Supported by the Premier League, the Football Black List highlights individuals of African and Caribbean heritage who are making an impact across various areas of the sport, including coaching, administration, media, and community engagement.

Founded in 2008 by Leon Mann and Rodney Hinds, the initiative continues to shine a spotlight on role models who are shaping the future of football and inspiring the next generation.

Iwobi’s inclusion reflects the growing importance of players using their platforms to drive positive change beyond football. His “Project 17” initiative has been widely praised for its focus on youth empowerment, mentorship, and creating opportunities within local communities.

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The Nigerian international has consistently demonstrated a commitment to giving back, reinforcing his status as not just a key player for Fulham but also a role model off the pitch.