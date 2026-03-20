Alex Iwobi’s “Track 0” shows promise but his freestyle still feels familiar

Labelled a freestyle, ‘Track 0’ leans into looseness by design, but it also exposes how little Iwobi has expanded his themes.

Alex Iwobi has shown he's never been afraid to chase two dreams at once. While most footballers dabble in music for the flex or the bag, the Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder has always sounded like someone who genuinely could have a career in the industry.

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The Super Eagles star has dropped the lead single off his upcoming debut EP. That authenticity is rare, and it’s exactly why his newest release 'Track 0', deserves more than a quick scroll.

It’s not a miss. In fact, parts of it are genuinely impressive. But if this is the tone-setter for the project, Iwobi is at a crossroads where raw talent alone might not be enough.

Let’s start with what works, because it does work. Iwobi’s delivery is crisp and confident. He rides the beat with the same assurance he shows as an established regista in midfield. The rhyme schemes are tight, almost obsessive in their precision; it's the kind of technical flex that makes rap heads nod quietly.

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You hear a man who has silenced doubters on the pitch and is now daring them to doubt him off it.

'Track 0' art | Spotify

For a footballer stepping into music seriously, that level of self-belief is half the battle won. But here’s the nuance that separates “promising” from “must-listen”: the song feels like it’s running on the same fuel Iwobi has been using since his very first drops.

For all its strengths, 'Track 0' also highlights a creative ceiling Iwobi has yet to break through. Lyrically, the themes feel overly familiar. References to luxury watches, dismissing critics, and independence from brand deals are delivered cleanly, but don’t necessarily expand his artistic identity. It’s not that these ideas are ineffective; it’s that they’ve been revisited too often without enough reinvention to keep them fresh.

Again, there’s nothing inherently wrong with them; afterall, plenty of great artists mine their personal narrative repeatedly. But when every bar circles back to the same motivational script, the music starts to feel stuck.

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Freestyles are great for the cypher but they are less ideal when you’re asking people to press play on a debut EP.

As a freestyle, the lack of structure is expected, but it also highlights a broader pattern in Iwobi’s music that hasn’t evolved enough.

Much of his music, including this release, leans heavily into the same freestyle sensibility. While that approach gives him freedom and authenticity, it also strips the song of a memorable framework. The track struggles to anchor itself in the listener’s mind.

This is where evolution feels somewhat necessary. Iwobi doesn’t need to prove he can rap, he already has. The talent is there. The delivery is there. What he needs now is refinement. Music, especially at a commercial level, thrives on structure: defined hooks, layered choruses, and dynamic pacing.

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There’s also an argument for collaboration more broadly. Duets and features would not dilute his identity; they would expand it. Stepping into new sonic territory could also unlock a more versatile version of Iwobi as an artist; one that we've never seen before; one balances technical rap ability with wider musical appeal.

None of this is a takedown. It’s an invitation to level up. Iwobi already has the bars, the work ethic, and the platform. What he needs next is range.

Alex Iwobi | Instagram

He needs new themes, outside voices, and bridges that breathe. Commercial appeal doesn’t only mean selling out. It also means giving the audience something memorable enough to hum after the first listen.

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None of this is to say 'Track 0' is a failure or a bad song. No, it isn’t. It’s a competent track that reinforces Iwobi's potential as a lyricist. But as a lead-in to a debut EP, it raises questions about direction.

It’s time to treat the music with the same seriousness he brings to the pitch: structure the play, bring in teammates, and create moments that actually stick. If the rest of the EP doubles down on solo freestyles and the same motivational themes, it risks being respectable but forgettable.

But if Iwobi uses this as the launchpad to open up; to duet, to experiment, to let other voices share the mic – then we might be looking at something genuinely special.