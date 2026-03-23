Osimhen undergoes successful surgery for broken arm

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen successfully underwent a surgery for his fractured arm.

Galatasaray announced today, March 23, that star striker Victor Osimhen underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured right forearm sustained during their 4-0 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg defeat to Liverpool.Galatasaray’s statement

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According to the club’s official statement, the operation was performed at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital by the club doctor, Op. Dr Yener İnce, following initial X-rays.

“In the away match we played against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, our player Victor Osimhen, who was injured and unable to continue the game, underwent a successful operation today at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, performed by our club doctor, Op. Dr. Yener İnce,” the statement read.

“We extend our wishes for a speedy recovery to our footballer and hope for his return to the field at the earliest.”

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Osimhen’s injury

The fracture occurred in the first half at Anfield when Osimhen collided mid-air with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, who landed heavily on the Nigerian’s arm.

Despite being in visible agony, Osimhen bravely played through the remainder of the first half with his forearm heavily strapped before medical staff intervened.

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While resting in Nigeria ahead of his surgery, Osimhen appeared on a Twitch livestream with influencer Carter Efe, where he played down the seriousness of the fracture, noting that he had experienced worse injuries in his career.

He revealed that Konaté sent him a direct message after the match to check on his well-being and clear the air.

The Nigerian striker outlined a confident recovery timeline, stating he expects to heal in four weeks and spend an additional two weeks regaining match fitness.

Prior to the injury, Osimhen was having a phenomenal season, registering 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, which included an outstanding seven goals and three assists in 10 Champions League matches.

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