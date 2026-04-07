Iran's World Cup participation hinges on FIFA's venue decision

Iran awaits FIFA's decision on venue ahead of World Cup

The Iranian government will not confirm the national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup until FIFA responds to a request to relocate their group stage matches, according to Minister of Sport Ahmad Donyamali.

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Iran's football federation (FFIRI) has formally asked to move its three group games from the United States to Mexico. The request stems from American military support for Israel in the ongoing regional conflict.

Last month, the FFIRI announced it was in talks with FIFA regarding the venue change. Concurrently, Iran's sports ministry has prohibited its national and club teams from competing in countries deemed hostile.

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Despite Iran's push, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated last week that the matches would proceed as scheduled in the United States.

What Iran said

"Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the U.S. to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response," Donyamali stated in an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu.

He continued, "If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded.

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“As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian football federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government."

Iran is drawn in Group G and is scheduled to play all its matches on American soil. They are set to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, followed by a final group match against Egypt in Seattle.

The situation is further complicated by comments from US President Donald Trump, who suggested last month that while the Iranian team was welcome, it might not be appropriate for their "life and safety."

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He later clarified that any potential threat would not originate from the United States.

Donyamali addressed the security concerns, noting, "According to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable."

"Under these circumstances, the possibility of Iran participating in the World Cup matches in the U.S. is very low," he added. "But, if the relevant security guarantees are provided, our government will make the decision on Iran's participation in the World Cup."

FIFA has not yet provided a comment on the matter.