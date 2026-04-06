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Not Ronaldo or Messi - Ex-USA star predicts World Cup winner

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:34 - 06 April 2026
Kasey Keller casts doubt on Argentina and Portugal’s World Cup chances.
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Former USMNT and Tottenham goalkeeper Kasey Keller has cast doubt over the chances of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tipping a European nation to emerge victorious.

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The FIFA World Cup Trophy - Source: Unsplash

With the tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, excitement is already building for what is expected to be a historic 48-team competition.

What Keller said

Argentina, led by Messi, head into the tournament as defending champions after their dramatic triumph over France in the 2022 final.

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However, Keller believes retaining the title will be difficult.

“How difficult it is to repeat, I don’t see Argentina being able to repeat their success,” Keller said.

He was equally skeptical about Portugal’s chances, despite Ronaldo’s enduring influence.

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“Can Ronaldo win the World Cup this summer? I don’t see Portugal winning the World Cup. I think they’re good,” he added.

Keller identified the France, Spain, and England national football teams as his leading contenders for the title.

He continued, “I look at a few teams. We look at the squad France have; if they get it together, then look out. Obviously, Spain is very strong. I really like England’s squad, they have to be one of the favourites.”

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