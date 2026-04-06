Not Ronaldo or Messi - Ex-USA star predicts World Cup winner

Kasey Keller casts doubt on Argentina and Portugal’s World Cup chances.

Former USMNT and Tottenham goalkeeper Kasey Keller has cast doubt over the chances of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tipping a European nation to emerge victorious.

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The FIFA World Cup Trophy - Source: Unsplash

With the tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, excitement is already building for what is expected to be a historic 48-team competition.

What Keller said

Argentina, led by Messi, head into the tournament as defending champions after their dramatic triumph over France in the 2022 final.

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However, Keller believes retaining the title will be difficult.

“How difficult it is to repeat, I don’t see Argentina being able to repeat their success,” Keller said.

He was equally skeptical about Portugal’s chances, despite Ronaldo’s enduring influence.

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“Can Ronaldo win the World Cup this summer? I don’t see Portugal winning the World Cup. I think they’re good,” he added.

Keller identified the France, Spain, and England national football teams as his leading contenders for the title.