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‘Yamal would probably play in Serie B’ — World Cup winner critical of Italian football

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:26 - 05 April 2026
Lamine Yamal of Barcelona | Image credits: Imago
Lamine Yamal of Barcelona | Image credits: Imago - Photo: IMAGO
The former Serie A and Premier League star believes Lamine Yamal would not be playing top-flight football under different circumstances
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Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked fresh debate about the state of Italian football after delivering a blunt assessment of how young talents are handled in the country.

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The World Cup winner did not mince his words, suggesting that even elite prospects like Lamine Yamal would struggle to break through at the highest level in Italy.

Klinsmann questions Italy’s handling of young talents

Speaking to RAI, Klinsmann criticised the conservative nature of Italian football, particularly when it comes to trusting young players.

“In Italy, Lamine Yamal and Jamal Musiala would probably play in Serie B to gain experience. And that can’t be,” he said.

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The former Germany boss, who worked with stars like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski, believes the system lacks the courage required to nurture world-class talent early.

His comments suggest that Italy’s development structure may be holding back the next generation, especially when compared to other European nations where young players are trusted sooner at elite level.

Tactical mindset and World Cup failure under scrutiny

Klinsmann also took aim at the broader tactical philosophy within Italian football, arguing that fear often overrides ambition.

“Many coaches, even today, work with the goal of not losing rather than wanting to win at all costs,” he added.

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The criticism comes at a sensitive time for Italy national football team, following their shock World Cup play-off exit to Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.

The result means Italy will miss the tournament for a third consecutive time, having last appeared at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Klinsmann’s remarks will undoubtedly fuel ongoing concerns about the direction of Italian football, as questions continue to mount over its ability to compete and evolve on the global stage.

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