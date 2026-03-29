Yamal vs Vinicius - Brazil legend settles debate over two of football's most electrifying wingers

Brazilian and Barcelona icon Romario has waded into the debate over two of football's most electrifying wingers, choosing Lamine Yamal over his compatriot Vinicius Junior.

Both players have dazzled fans worldwide and are considered contenders for the Ballon d'Or, representing the fierce rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

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Real Madrid spotted teenage sensation Vinicius at Flamengo. Following a difficult start, he had a phenomenal 2021-22 breakthrough, scoring 22 goals and securing both the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal, who made his senior debut for Barcelona at just 15, is now 18 and has inherited Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 shirt.

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He has already surpassed Messi, Ronaldo, and Mbappe to an unbelievable milestone and positioned Barcelona for a run at both domestic and European trophies.

Romario select best player

Speaking on Iker Casillas's YouTube channel, Romario expressed his admiration for the young Spanish talent, placing him ahead of Vinicius.

Romario Brazilian legend: (credit to Imago)

"Between Vinicius and Lamine, I’d choose Lamine," the World Cup winner stated. "I really like Yamal; he’s one of the most talented players of this new generation of youngsters in world football. I’m certain he can have an exceptional career."

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Romario highlighted Yamal's environment and skill set as key factors in his preference. "Mainly because he plays for a great club, his teammates respect him a lot, they know he can make a difference on the pitch, his technique is exceptional, and besides, he knows how to score goals."

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona | Image credits: Imago

In just three years, Yamal has established himself as a pivotal figure for Barcelona, widely seen as the natural successor to Messi's legacy.

With a European Championship title already secured with Spain, he is expected to lead the club's charge for more silverware.

Vinicius Jr. || Imago

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Romario also commented on the current Barcelona squad's potential, comparing it to past eras. "After my generation, great teams came and went. The generation of Messi, Suarez, Neymar... and now this Barcelona," he explained.