Like Super Eagles, 4 time champions Italy fail to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Italy will miss a third consecutive World Cup after losing their UEFA playoff to Bosnia

Italy's Azzurri will join Nigeria's Super Eagles to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup from home after losing their final UEFA playoff match 4-1 on penalties to Bosnia.

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After a 1-1 draw in normal time, when Italy were reduced to 10 men, misses from the spot from Pio Esposito and Brian Cristante condemned the Azzurri to another four years without World Cup football.

Bosnia vs Italy: How it happened

Italy took an early lead against Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team through Moise Kean, who capitalised on a defensive error to continue his remarkable scoring streak, becoming only the fourth Italian to score in six consecutive international matches.

Despite a bright start from Italy, Bosnia threatened through Ermedin Demirović and Edin Džeko, testing Gianluigi Donnarumma on multiple occasions.

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The game turned when Alessandro Bastoni was sent off for bringing down Amar Memić, leaving Italy to play most of the match with ten men. Bosnia piled on pressure, creating several chances, but Donnarumma produced a series of crucial saves to keep Italy ahead.

However, the breakthrough eventually came when Haris Tabaković equalised from close range after Donnarumma denied Džeko’s header. Both sides pushed for a winner in extra time, with chances falling to Francesco Pio Esposito and Kerim Alajbegović, but neither could find the decisive goal.