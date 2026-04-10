Paul Onuachu: Super Eagles striker suffers injury amid hot form
Trabzonspor’s title aspirations have suffered a significant setback following the official confirmation that talismanic striker Paul Onuachu has been ruled out of the Süper Lig fixture against Alanyaspor on Saturday, April 11.
Onuachu’s injury
According to a medical statement released today, Friday, April 10, by the club’s Health Board Chairman, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Beşir, the 31-year-old Nigerian international sustained a muscle injury during a high-intensity training session.
Clinical evaluations revealed significant pain and stiffness in the anterior upper muscle group of his left thigh, prompting his immediate omission from the travelling squad as a precautionary measure.
While the medical team has already initiated a specialised treatment protocol, the exact duration of the lanky forward’s absence remains unconfirmed, leaving a void in manager Fatih Tekke’s plans as the fight for Super Lig glory heats up.
What’s at stake
The timing of Onuachu’s injury is particularly hindering given his sensational, career-best form throughout this season, registering a staggering 22 goals and two assists in just 25 Süper Lig appearances.
The prolific target man was the undisputed hero of the previous game week, scoring the decisive goal in a high-stakes 2-1 victory over league leaders Galatasaray, a result that effectively reignited the "Black Sea Storm’s" championship dreams.
Onuachu has been the statistical engine of Trabzonspor’s season, contributing a total of 24 goals across all competitions. Without his dominant physical presence and clinical finishing, the club faces a steep challenge in maintaining their narrow gap at the top of the table against rivals Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray as the season enters its final seven matches.