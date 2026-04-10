Paul Onuachu: Super Eagles striker suffers injury amid hot form

Super Eagles ace Paul Onuachu has been ruled out of Galatasaray's clash against Alanyaspor.

Trabzonspor’s title aspirations have suffered a significant setback following the official confirmation that talismanic striker Paul Onuachu has been ruled out of the Süper Lig fixture against Alanyaspor on Saturday, April 11.

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Onuachu’s injury

According to a medical statement released today, Friday, April 10, by the club’s Health Board Chairman, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Beşir, the 31-year-old Nigerian international sustained a muscle injury during a high-intensity training session.

Clinical evaluations revealed significant pain and stiffness in the anterior upper muscle group of his left thigh, prompting his immediate omission from the travelling squad as a precautionary measure.

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While the medical team has already initiated a specialised treatment protocol, the exact duration of the lanky forward’s absence remains unconfirmed, leaving a void in manager Fatih Tekke’s plans as the fight for Super Lig glory heats up.

What’s at stake

The timing of Onuachu’s injury is particularly hindering given his sensational, career-best form throughout this season, registering a staggering 22 goals and two assists in just 25 Süper Lig appearances.

The prolific target man was the undisputed hero of the previous game week, scoring the decisive goal in a high-stakes 2-1 victory over league leaders Galatasaray, a result that effectively reignited the "Black Sea Storm’s" championship dreams.

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