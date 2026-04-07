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Why Onuachu scores for fun in Turkey but not in Nigeria – Ex-Super Eagles star explains

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:25 - 07 April 2026
Former Super Eagles star explains why Paul Onuachu’s prolific club form hasn’t translated to the Super Eagles.
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Paul Onuachu is currently one of Africa’s most in-form strikers in Europe, leading the Turkish Super Lig scoring charts with 22 goals for Trabzonspor.

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Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football
Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football

Yet, despite his remarkable club form, questions persist about his inability to replicate it for the Super Eagles.

What Lawal said

Former Super Eagles midfielder Garba Lawal believes the answer lies in how Onuachu is utilised at the club level compared to the national team.

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“He is an excellent striker, and his quality is a major reason he’s finding the back of the net consistently,” Lawal said.

Standing at 6ft 7in, Onuachu thrives as a traditional target man, a role that allows him to dominate defenders physically and serve as the main attacking outlet.

“His height makes him an ideal ‘point man,’ capable of leading the line alone or playing with his back to goal,” Lawal added.

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Lawal emphasised that international football presents a completely different challenge, with limited time and tactical familiarity.

“It’s important to remember that national team football is a different ball game,” he explained.

Unlike at club level, where players train and play together regularly, international fixtures offer little preparation time.

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He added, “You might only get two or three sessions before a match. If you don’t produce instantly, you risk being dropped.”

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