Bad result - Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa caged and beaten in Lagos

A ruthless Ikorodu City steamrolled Kano Pillars 3-0 at the Arena, exposing Pillars' away fragility and plunging Ahmed Musa's side deeper into the relegation mire.

Super Eagles icon Ahmed Musa came to Lagos for a rescue mission and left with nothing. Musa, who doubles as Kano Pillars' General Manager and talisman, was powerless to prevent a Ikorodu City side playing at the peak of their powers from delivering one of the most emphatic home performances of their young top-flight history.

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The 3-0 scoreline from the home side, Oga Boys, was commanding, clinical and, for Pillars, deeply alarming.

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Joseph Arumala set the tone early, rifling home his 12th league goal of the season in the 28th minute to put the Oga Boys in front. It was a goal that silenced whatever hope Pillars had carried down from Kano, and from that moment the contest was largely one-directional.

Tosin Oyedokun doubled the advantage in the 70th minute before Abayomi Ayodeji applied the killer blow in the 88th, sealing a clean sheet and three points that felt every bit as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.

Relegation alarm bells ringing

Pillars entered this match 14th with 42 points, just two above the drop zone. A heavy defeat without reply has done nothing to ease those fears, with a clutch of sides just below locked in a fierce battle that now threatens to swallow the four-time champions.

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It was a harrowing afternoon that exposed the core problem of their season: they are a different animal away from home.

Ahmed Musa and Pillars have endured a difficult season in the NPFL.

Ikorodu City's Molade Olarenwaju made sure he was forever wedded to Nigeria's highest World Cup scoring player n Pillars' captain Ahmed Musa in the NPFL MD34 game at MJA Onikan Lagos.



Ikorodu triumphed 3-0. pic.twitter.com/KIzcL5mGsc — K£L£CHI B£RNARD (@woramangra) April 12, 2026

The 4-0 demolition of Bendel Insurance in their previous outing had offered a moment of relief, but Sunday underlined that away from the relative comfort of the Sani Abacha Stadium, they struggle to impose themselves on opponents of genuine quality.

Title contenders Ikorodu City, on current form, fall firmly into that category.

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"Bad result in Lagos."- Kano Pillars FC perfectly summed it all up on their official social media account.

Ikorodu's continental march continues

For the hosts, this was a statement. Ikorodu City, only in their second season in the Nigerian top flight, moved to 55 points in third place, boosting their push for a first continental ticket in what would be a landmark achievement for the Lagos club.

Ikorodu City

Their home record this season has been formidable; Ikorodu City are unbeaten at home this season, and the Mobolaji Johnson Arena has consistently proven an unhappy hunting ground for visiting sides.

Pillars knew this coming in, they had suffered a 4-1 thrashing there in their last visit and yet had no answer for Ikorodu's relentless pressing and finishing on Sunday.

Joseph Arumala's goal takes him to 12 for the season, the joint-most in Ikorodu City.

Arumala, in particular, was a constant menace. His goal takes him to 12 for the season, a tally that will have continental scouts paying very close attention and his movement gave Pillars' defence no peace from the first whistle.

Head-to-head record this season

Musa, who had arrived in Lagos with characteristic determination, will now turn his focus immediately to the fixtures ahead, Pillars still have to face Rivers United, Kun Khalifat, Warri Wolves and Plateau United.

The 1️⃣2️⃣ kings 👑 A new club NPFL record coming



Name them 🙌⚽️



12 goals in debut 12 goals & counting

debut NPFL season in debut NPFL

season#OgaBoys [] #WeAreIkoroduCityFC pic.twitter.com/9DcgPOksEb — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) April 13, 2026

It is a run of games that offers both danger and opportunity, and with the gap to safety now razor-thin, every point will feel like a battle for the club's top-flight existence.