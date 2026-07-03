2026 World Cup: Africa down to just four countries as Algeria bow out to Switzerland

Algeria became the latest African country to be eliminated from the World Cup after their loss to Switzerland

Algeria became the fifth African country to be eliminated from the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 after losing 2-0 to Switzerland.

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Goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye saw the Fennec Foxes lose to head coach Vladimir Petkovic's native country in the first knockout stage.

Switzerland vs Algeria: How it happened

The Swiss made a dream start after winning possession in their own half and launching a swift counter-attack. Twenty-year-old Johan Manzambi surged down the left before squaring for Breel Embolo, who tapped home from close range after just 10 minutes.

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Having taken the lead, Switzerland dropped into a compact five-man midfield whenever they were without the ball, denying Algeria space and forcing them to search for openings. The North Africans struggled to create chances, with Ibrahim Maza dragging a shot wide in first-half stoppage time during a frustrating opening period.

The game was effectively settled shortly after the restart. A weak clearance from Rafik Belghali fell kindly to Dan Ndoye, and the winger calmly slotted past goalkeeper Luca Zidane to double Switzerland's advantage.

Algeria failed to mount a response, with captain Riyad Mahrez summing up their evening by firing a promising opportunity straight at a defender. Switzerland comfortably protected their lead, continuing to threaten on the counter while Algeria remained cautious about committing too many players forward.

Ndoye later admitted he had been desperate to score after a long spell out of action and credited the team's collective approach for the victory.