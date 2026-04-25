'We want him to stay' – Trabzonspor chief speaks on Onana’s future after heroics

Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan reveals the club’s desire to sign Andre Onana permanently after his standout loan spell from Manchester United.

Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has openly declared the club’s intention to retain goalkeeper Andre Onana following his impressive loan spell from Manchester United.

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The Cameroon international has quickly become a fan favourite in Turkey, thanks to a series of standout performances, most notably his heroics in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals.

Onana produced a remarkable display against Samsunspor, saving three penalties in a dramatic shootout victory that underlined his importance to the team.

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Despite his impact, Onana’s future remains unresolved, as the original loan deal from Manchester United did not include an option to buy.

What Doğan said

Speaking to NTV Spor, Doğan admitted the club is eager to secure the goalkeeper’s long-term future.

“Onana’s career is already established. We like him. I’ve said this before. He has a certain plan for his career,” he said.

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While Trabzonspor are keen to keep the shot-stopper, the president acknowledged that the final decision will ultimately depend on the player himself.