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WATCH: Man United reject Onana saves Onuachu in Turkey

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:27 - 24 April 2026
Cameroonian icon Andre Onana is making a case for a Manchester United return
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A dramatic cup night in Turkey saw André Onana steal the spotlight as he delivered a heroic performance to send Trabzonspor into the semi-finals.

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The Manchester United loanee played a decisive role in a tense penalty shootout victory over Samsunspor.

Onana the hero in dramatic shootout win

The Turkish Cup quarter-final clash ended goalless after 120 minutes at Samsun Stadium, despite high intensity and a red card shown to Samsunspor’s Cherif Ndiaye in the 69th minute. With neither side able to break the deadlock, the match was decided from the penalty spot.

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That’s where Onana stepped up. The goalkeeper produced a series of crucial saves, denying efforts from Lubomie Satka, Marius Mouandilmadji, and Yunus Emre Cift, to give Trabzonspor a commanding edge in the shootout.

His heroics ensured a 3-1 victory on penalties, sealing progression to the semi-finals and earning him a perfect 10 rating on Sofascore.

Fans were quick to react, joking that the performance could significantly boost his value ahead of a potential return to Manchester United.

Onuachu converts as Trabzonspor march on

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While Onana grabbed the headlines, Paul Onuachu also played his part by confidently converting one of Trabzonspor’s penalties in the shootout.

The win keeps Trabzonspor’s cup ambitions alive, with the team now set to face Gençlerbirliği in the semi-finals after they knocked out Galatasaray.

With Onana in inspired form and key players stepping up under pressure, the Black Sea side will now be eyeing a place in the final and their first Turkish Cup crown since 2025.

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