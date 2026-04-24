Manchester City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips: High-Flying Saints Eyeing Another FA Cup Upset Against Premier League Juggernauts

Manchester City will face Southampton at the legendary Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semifinal in a high-stakes battle for a spot in the final.

The favorites are clear, but the visitors have already sprung a few surprises in this year’s competition.

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City approach the semifinal in tremendous form, having racked up five straight wins across all competitions.

Despite their Champions League exit, Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t collapse but quickly regrouped. They secured the League Cup, thrashed Liverpool in the FA Cup (4-0) and have taken a major step towards the league title.

Southampton are also riding one of their best stretches of the season, unbeaten since January and boasting a 20-match undefeated streak.

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In the FA Cup, the Saints have already knocked out Fulham (1-0) and Arsenal (2-1), proving they can challenge any opponent.

However, Tonda Eckert’s side must juggle cup ambitions with their fight for promotion from the Championship, piling on the pressure.

Nevertheless, Southampton have shown composure against top-tier opponents this season and rarely falter on the big stage.

Selection Market Best Odds Market Primary tip Man City to win in 90 minutes 1.24 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.44 High Player prop Nico O'Reilly 1+ shots on target 1.51 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Man City to win in 90 minutes

Southampton are unbeaten in their last twenty games in all competitions and currently lie 4th in the Championship, still in the hunt for automatic promotion with a huge game against Ipswich to come.

A return to the top-flight is their main goal, but an FA Cup semi-final represents a huge opportunity in itself.

The South Coast club have won the competition once back in 1976, and are looking to become the first non-Premier League team to reach the final since Cardiff in 2008.

Unfortunately for them, they're coming up against a City side in dominant form themselves, who are unbeaten in their last fifteen domestic games.

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There are few, if any, that thrive in this part of the season more than Pep, and his squad will be desperate to make amends for their FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace last year.

We're predicting that Man City will reach the final again, winning 3-1 in ninety minutes to end Southampton's dream run.

Over 2.5 goals

To go with our 3-1 prediction, we're selecting over 2.5 goals as part of our Man City vs Southampton bet builder.

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This pick has landed in three of each side's four FA Cup games, while there have been over 2.5 goals in all of Southampton's last five Championship fixtures, as well as in eight of Man City's last ten Premier League matches.

Nico O'Reilly 1+ shots on target

Man City youngster Nico O'Reilly has been a revelation this season, and looks to have cemented his place in the England World Cup squad, if not the starting eleven at left-back.

He has excelled there as well as in midfield, and had a dream day out in his last appearance at Wembley, as his brace secured a 2-0 win for City against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

Nico O'Reilly celebrating his goal against Arsenal in the EFL final

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With Rodri an injury doubt, O'Reilly could line up in midfield again, which makes him an even greater threat going forward.

O'Reilly has had at least one shot on target in four of the last five games, averaging 1.56 SOT per 90 in that stretch, and his odds for one here look appealing compared to some of his teammates.

We're tipping the Mancunian to star at Wembley again, testing the keeper at least once.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: (4-2-3-1)

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Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, O'Reilly; Savinho, Cherki, Marmoush; Haaland

Southampton: (4-2-3-1)

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Downes, Charles; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Stewart

Team News – Manchester City

Man City may be without Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri after he was injured in the defeat of Arsenal last week, but Guardiola seems optimistic he can feature.

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Ruben Dias is also pushing to be involved as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury suffered earlier this month. He joins fellow defender Josko Gvardiol on the physio’s table.

Team News – Southampton

Flynn Downes is suspended after being sent off against Swansea at the weekend for violent conduct. Ryan Manning is also serving a suspension.