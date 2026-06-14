Iraq vs Norway 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Haaland to blow Iraq away and launch World Cup in style

Both Iraq and Norway arrive at Gillette Stadium to start their 2026 World Cup campaigns on Tuesday night.

Norway enter as heavy favorites and know three points here would put them firmly on course for the knockout rounds in one of the tournament’s most evenly matched groups.

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Iraq return to the World Cup stage for only the second time in their history after a 40-year absence, facing the steepest possible opening challenge.

A Norway victory would represent the expected outcome; anything else reshapes the group entirely.

Iraq vs Norway match preview

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For the first time in 40 years, an Iraqi side will run out at a World Cup, and they take on Norway, who themselves return after almost three decades away.

Both teams endured two very different routes to qualification.

Iraq were the 48th and last team to qualify for this World Cup, playing a gruelling 21 qualifying games – more than any other side – to make it to this stage for the first time since 1986.

They lost all three games at Mexico ‘86, so expectations may be low as the Lions of Mesopotamia seek a first-ever World Cup point.

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Recent friendlies have produced mixed results as they followed up a narrow 1-0 win over Andorra with a creditable 1-1 draw against Spain before losing their only friendly on American soil 2-0 to Venezuela.

Their preparations were hampered further when star striker Aymen Hussein was detained and interrogated for seven hours by US border authorities.

Norway’s absence stretched to 28 years, but they return with arguably their most talented generation.

Anchored by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, they qualified with a flawless eight-from-eight record.

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They scored 37 goals along the way, including a pair of dominant 4-1 victories against Estonia and Italy, and a 5-0 drubbing of Israel.

In their friendly warm-ups, Norway defeated Sweden in March and drew 1-1 with 2022’s semi-finalists Morocco.

With France and Senegal in Group I, both sides are well aware of the importance of winning.

Iraq vs Norway head-to-head

These two sides have never previously met.

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The last time Norway played an AFC team was in September 2023 against Jordan, and they comfortably won 6-0.

Norway have never played an AFC member country at the World Cup, while Iraq’s only World Cup game against a European side was a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in 1986.

Norway have lost just once across their last 16 fixtures (W12, D3), underlining their consistency.

They’re also one of just two European nations to qualify with a perfect record (W8).

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Iraq vs Norway bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Norway to win 1.21 High BTTS Both teams to score – No 1.57 High Player prop Erling Haaland to score in both halves 3.90 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Norway to win

Norway’s qualifying dominance, combined with Iraq’s limited attacking output and modest World Cup experience, points clearly toward a Norwegian victory.

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Iraq were beaten 2-0 by Venezuela in their final friendly and have scored just 10 goals across nine qualifying matches.

Against a Norway side that scored 37 in eight qualifiers, the structural mismatch is significant.

The odds reflect the gap accurately, even if it compresses the value.

Both teams to score – No

Although Norway’s offensive line grabbed the headlines in qualifying, their defence was rarely troubled either.

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The likes of Torbjorn Heggem and Kristoffer Ajer offered a solid shield in front of Orjan Nyland’s goal and conceded just five goals in eight matches.

Prior to their warm-up friendly with Spain, Iraq had managed to score just three times in their previous five matches.

They also recorded scoreless draws against Algeria and Jordan at the Arab Cup last December.

The Norwegians are at short odds in the 1X2 market. Nevertheless, we can back them to win to nil at a probability of just 54.65%.

Erling Haaland to score in both halves

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Erling Haaland has waited his entire career for a night like this. Everything points toward the Manchester City striker making his mark on the biggest stage.

Norway's Erling Haaland is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in qualifying – double the tally of any other player in Europe – including five in one game against Moldova.

Now his country's all-time leading scorer with 55 international goals, Haaland arrives at his first World Cup in the form of his life.

Braces and hat-tricks littered his qualifying campaign, and Iraq's centre-backs have faced nothing like his blend of pace and power in Asian qualifying.

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The anytime market offers little value on such a heavy favourite. The bigger price on Haaland helping himself to goals across both halves is the smarter way in at a probability of only 28.57%.

Iraq vs Norway team news

Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan is also the team's captain, so while the 35-year-old may be past the peak of his powers, he is set to earn his 103rd cap.

The shot-stopper will need to be protected by central defenders Zaid Tahseen and Rebin Sulaka at Boston Stadium, but midfielders Amir Al-Ammari and Zidane Iqbal must also be ready to shield their defence.

In attack, it would not be surprising to see striker Aymen Hussein supported by an attack featuring Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Jasim and Ali Al-Hamadi.

Norway will be led by talismanic striker Erling Haaland, but he will not be their only weapon in the final third on Tuesday, given he may start alongside Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard will lead his national team out as captain, and the midfielder is set to be joined by Sander Berge and Fredrik Aursnes.

Solbakken is expected to field a four-man defence, with veteran Kristoffer Ajer a certain selection, alongside Torbjorn Heggem.

Iraq vs Norway predicted lineups

Iraq predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Hassan; Ali, Tahseen, Sulaka, Doski; Al-Ammari, Iqbal; Bayesh, Jasim, Al-Hamadi; Hussein

Norway predicted XI (4-3-3)

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Iraq vs Norway prediction

Norway are just 33-1 to win the World Cup, but if they can get Haaland and Odegaard firing, they could well be extremely dangerous opponents.

No side in Europe scored more than Norway’s 37 qualifying goals, and Stale Solbakken’s men beat Italy 4-1 and 3-0 to win all of their eight qualification matches.

It’s extremely difficult to see how Iraq can compete, and Norway’s 5-0 and 11-1 qualifying hammerings of Moldova indicate that the Red, White and Blue are not interested in easing up once they hit the front.

The Lions of Mesopotamia could well be heading for zero points in a tough group may have a job just keeping the contest with Norway competitive.