After Osimhen success, Galatasaray target Nigerian-born star who destroyed Barcelona twice

Victor Osimhen's proposed move to Barcelona or Real Madrid could open the door for another Nigerian-born striker to star in Galatasaray

Galatasaray are already planning for the future despite the success of Victor Osimhen, with their sights set on another Nigerian-born talent.

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The Turkish giants are now monitoring George Ilenikhena, a teenage striker who has twice haunted FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray eye long-term attacking solution

Following Osimhen’s record-breaking impact since arriving from SSC Napoli, Galatasaray are keen to ensure they are not caught off guard should their star forward depart amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Ilenikhena has emerged as a strong candidate, with club officials reportedly viewing him as a high-upside striker who could thrive in a competitive European setting. Currently at Al-Ittihad after a €33 million move from AS Monaco, the 19-year-old has endured a slow start, failing to score in his first five appearances.

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That difficult adaptation period has raised questions internally, opening the door for potential suitors. Galatasaray are said to be considering a loan move initially, though a permanent transfer could become an option depending on how his situation evolves.

Proven pedigree despite Saudi struggles

Despite his current struggles, Ilenikhena’s reputation remains strong across Europe due to his rapid rise and eye-catching performances at a young age.

Born in Lagos and raised in France, he first made headlines at Amiens SC, becoming Ligue 2’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 16. His breakthrough continued at Royal Antwerp, where he made history as the youngest Nigerian-born player to score in the Champions League.

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Standing at 1.85 metres, Ilenikhena combines pace, strength, and a powerful left foot, with the ability to lead the line or drop deep and link play. Those attributes have kept him on the radar of clubs like AS Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt.