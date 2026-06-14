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2026 FIFA World Cup: Kamada rescues spirited Japan with late strike against Netherlands

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 23:03 - 14 June 2026
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Japan came back twice to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands in a thrilling World Cup Group F clash.
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Japan steal point against Netherlands in World Cup opener

Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands flew out of the blocks early, as Donyell Malen latched onto Cody Gakpo’s pass and forced a fine save by Zion Suzuki.

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Japan responded when Shogo Taniguchi made a surging run down the left and picked out Daizen Maeda, but the Celtic striker hesitated and was stopped brilliantly by Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Netherlands broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Virgil van Dijk powered home a header from Ryan Gravenberch’s cross.

Japan responded swiftly, levelling through Nakamura’s deflected strike just six minutes later.

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Crysencio Summerville then restored the Oranje lead with a superb left-footed finish.

However, just when the Oranje looked to have held on for three crucial points, Hajime Moriyasu’s side equalised again in the 89th minute after Kōki Ogawa met Junya Ito's corner with a header which hit Daichi Kamada's before flying past Verbruggen. 

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