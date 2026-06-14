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Transfer News: Morocco World Cup star opens up on Arsenal's interest

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:41 - 14 June 2026
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Despite interest from the Premier League, Moroccan teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi remains focused on the World Cup.
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Moroccan teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi has downplayed growing speculation regarding a move to the Premier League, insisting his priority remains the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

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What Bouaddi said 

Speaking to The Athletic following Morocco's impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the 18-year-old Lille midfielder stated: 

"For the moment, I am only focused on the World Cup, and I cannot answer to this right now. Of course, I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me. But, for now, I’m only focused on the World Cup with Morocco, and we will try to give everything to do our best." 

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Bouaddi's comments come weeks after he switched his international allegiance from France, where he previously represented various youth levels, including the Under-21 side, to Morocco. 

He justified his selection by delivering a commanding performance on his World Cup debut at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, remarkably leading the Atlas Lions in touches, ball carries, and most accurate passes while going toe-to-toe with the five-time world champions.  

Arsenal's interest in Bouaddi 

Bouaddi's display against Brazil has only intensified Arsenal's interest in him, according to reports.

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The Gunners, fresh off ending their 22-year wait to capture a Premier League title, reportedly submitted a €60 million bid for the midfielder, which Lille swiftly rejected. 

According to reports, the French club slapped a valuation of €70 million on him after he enjoyed a sensational breakthrough domestic campaign. 

Last season, Bouaddi was integral to Lille's success, racking up 2,328 minutes across 30 appearances (including 28 starts) to help guide his club to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 and secure Champions League qualification. 

With heavyweights like Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain also closely monitoring his development, Arsenal will likely need to increase their offer to secure one of Europe's most sought-after young talents. 

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