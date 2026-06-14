Arsenal ready to make bid for Morocco star after World Cup performance
The Gunners have been informed of the €70 million asking price for highly-rated Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.
The 18-year-old Moroccan international was one of the standout performers in Morocco’s impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil in their 2026 World Cup opener on Saturday, further enhancing his growing reputation.
60 - Ayyoub Bouaddi completed 60 passes for 🇲🇦 Morocco against 🇧🇷 Brazil.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2026
At 18 years and 254 days, he's the second youngest player to complete 50+ passes in a FIFA World Cup match in the last 60 years.
Skilled. pic.twitter.com/M4DAn2wznO
Arsenal set to make move for Bouaddi
According to Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have been monitoring Bouaddi for several months and have maintained regular contact with his representatives since January 2025.
The Premier League champions have made it clear they view the teenager as a ready-made addition to Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad.
However, Arsenal face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who are also keen on securing the services of the highly regarded central midfielder.
Lille are demanding a substantial fee for one of their brightest prospects, and further talks between Arsenal and Bouaddi’s camp are expected after the World Cup concludes.
Bouaddi’s strong showing on the biggest stage has only increased his value, with many believing he could develop into a top-class player in the coming years.