Osimhen’s return not enough as Galatasaray crash out of the Turkish League Cup

Galatasaray crashed out of the Turkish League Cup following a disappointing loss to Genclerbirligi in the quarter-final.

Cim Bom, who have struggled since the absence of their key player, welcomed their top striker, Victor Osimhen, after being out injured with a broken arm.

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The Nigerian international made the bench game for the home side as they faced Genclerbirligi at Rams Park.

However, despite his presence being a boost for the league leaders, they suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Genclerbirligi

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As it happened

Osimhen, who recently recovered from a recent surgery that saw him out for some weeks, was named on the bench by Okan Buruk.

The Super Eagles star got back to training with his teammates and was in a race to face Genclerbirligi in the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray started the game on the front foot and created some decent chances, but were unable to break down the visitors' defence in the first half.

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Victor Osimhen disappointed || Imago

However, in the second half, Genclerbirligi created some good chances and took the lead in the 51st minute from Firatcan Uzum’s rebound inside the box.

The visiting team crushed the home team’s hope of an equaliser as Adama Traore doubled their lead a few minutes before the final whistle.

The loss leaves Galatasaray with only the Turkish League title to fight for with four games left to play.

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